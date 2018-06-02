Prison system continues to attract rogue elements as wardens – Samuels

…Supports use of technology to curb illegal activity

The prisons continue to grapple with contraband, which is being facilitated by prison wardens. Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, told Kaieteur News that recruitment requirements have been beefed up, but officers continue to fall prey to the system.

“The problem is you cannot recruit an altar boy, but if someone allows an environment to influence him, which research has shown can be done; you can either be influenced negatively or positively based on the environment that you are in.

“Unfortunately for us, we have some persons who have allowed themselves to be influenced negatively,” Samuels said.

He explained that every warden faces the same temptation and offers, but not all are corrupt.

Samuels is of the view that there is need to move towards using technology as a means to prevent contraband like marijuana from entering the prisons.

“Like it or not, the human element tends to be rogue at times and unfortunately for us, we seem to have attracted a number of rogue elements who on a regular basis continue to tarnish the image of this organization,” Samuels stated.

He added, “I am quite sure that with the use of technology that is currently available across the world we can improve significantly the level of security we offer or provide at all our prison locations so that the tarnishing the image of the organization, the Ministry of Public security and persons associated with those agencies would not be happening as it is currently.”

Raid executed by law enforcement authorities at local prisons have led to the discovery of several improvised weapons, a quantity of drugs, along with other illegal items.

Last month, inmates posted images to Facebook showing them brandishing expensive alcohol. This was done on Mother’s Day.

Samuels believes that prison wardens are contributing to contraband in the prisons.

However, he stated that there is not a problem with the recruitment process. According to Samuels, there is a Recruitment Board that pays a lot of attention to the process of potential recruits.

He explained that the Board includes civilians.

“We have a rigid review process and unless there are flaws throughout the entire chain, I don’t see any reason to change the current process,” Samuels explained.

Today, several potential recruits will take the written examination in hopes of joining the Prison System. Following the test, the recruits will have to pass a drug test and a process of public scrutiny whereby their names will be published in the newspaper.

This allows persons to provide adverse information to Prison Authorities about a recruit.