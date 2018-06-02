‘Otisha’ charged with rape of 14-year-old boy -released on $300,000 bail

A well known transgender personality, Otis Pearson, called ‘Otisha’, 40, of Station Street, Kitty, who recently disclosed in a television interview that he has “a young boy for every day of the week” was yesterday charged with rape of a 14-year-old boy.

The courtroom of Senior Magistrate Leron Daly was packed with members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTI) community who went to support one of their own.

Pearson was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on December 24, last, at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he caused a 14-year-old boy to perform a sexual act with him.

The charge amounts to statutory rape since the boy is below the age of consent.

However, the matter was not held in-camera and members of the public were allowed to sit and listen to the charge as the Magistrate read it aloud in court.

Pearson was represented by Attorney-at-law Ronald Burch-Smith, who asked that bail be granted to his client in a reasonable amount.

The lawyer went on to tell the court that his client was kept in custody beyond 72 hours and when released was voluntarily returning to the station whenever the need arise.

However, Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objection to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that it be in a substantial amount and that conditions be attached.

The Magistrate granted bail to the defendant in the sum of $300,000. Conditions of the bail are that he must lodge his passport with the court and report every Monday to the officer-in-charge at the Alberttown Police Station.

The court orderly had a difficult time to handcuff the defendant who pulled away his hands several times. He even began shouting, “Madam, please tell this young officer don’t harass me.”

The Magistrate in return had to ask the defendant’s lawyer to ask him to comply with the orderly.

Pearson was arrested earlier this year after accusations were levelled against him for having sexual relations with underaged boys after a photograph appeared on social media with Pearson in the company of a young boy.

It was reported that the Child Care and Protection Agency was also assisting with the investigation and a file was compiled and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

According to reports, the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) back in February closed its investigation into the alleged misconduct by Pearson, who was very vocal on social media and a television newscast that he “has a young boy for every day of the week”.

CC&PA Director, Ann Greene, conducted several interviews with the alleged victims who are all under age 16.