NDIA leaves project open to collusion between contractor and supervisory firm – Edghill

The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has left room for the possible collusion between a construction company and the firm that has been given the job to overlook works. People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament, Juan Edghill pointed this out yesterday.

Works at the Three Friends pump station in Essequibo, the project in question, are considered to be in jeopardy.

Edghill said that there is clear and concrete evidence that the construction company—Samaroo Investment—and the firm—C.B & Associates Inc.—are engaged in an incestuous relationship. He said that the very fact that NDIA knows this and, has chosen to ignore it, leaves one to question if that Agency is in on a deal.

Edghill said he would have sent out a statement highlighting the matter.

In the statement, Edghill said, “It has been brought to our attention that the consultancy firm, C.B & Associates Inc., which shares a close relationship with the Deputy Director of NDIA, received a letter of credit of $15M from Samaroo Investment, the contractor on this project, to secure his bid and was subsequently awarded the consultancy services for this project.”

Edghill pointed that therefore, a consultant, whose financial security is dependent upon that contractor, is supervising the said contractor on a project.

“All of this is known at NDIA, yet nothing has been done to bring an end to this incestuous relationship that exposes the state and taxpayers. This is real Misconduct in Public Office. I hope that the goodly gentleman, Mr. Fredrick Flatts, the Director of NDIA, will not allow himself to be used again by the DPI to provide a cover up to obvious corruption.”

Further, Edghill made a public call upon the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) and the Office of the Auditor General to immediately, investigate “these glaring breaches of our procurement laws.”

Edghill told Kaieteur News that he will be making a formal report to the PPC if nothing is done soon. He noted, however, “They (the Commission) do not have to wait until a complaint is made to start an investigation. So when this is made public, they are supposed to look into it and ensure something is done.”

Edghill said that many persons from NDIA remain in contact with him concerning other alleged wrongdoings at NDIA, which again involves the Deputy Director, Dave Hicks.