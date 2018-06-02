Man remanded for murder after living a fugitive for 18 years

Deonarine Bhikari, 53, was yesterday remanded by Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court where he appeared charged for a murder he allegedly committed 18 years ago.

Yesterday, the man was not required to plead to the charge. Bhikari had legal representation but did not seem to have the support of his family in the courtroom.

The court heard that Bhikari was not residing in Guyana so the magistrate sought to get his address. He appeared very calm in the prisoners’ dock when his matter was called and the charge was read to him.

At the time, the children and other relatives of the deceased were in the courtroom looking at the man who chopped their loved one to death back in May 2000.

When it was time for the lawyer to provide the court with basic information on her client, she on every occasion that the court asked, had to check with her client.

That prompted the magistrate to give the woman a short time to become familiar with her client with whom her chambers had been in contact with, from the time the he was arrested on Sunday last.

Yesterday Magistrate Hugh remanded Deonarine Bhikari until June 15, 2018. The prosecution told the court that their file was not completed.

They were given until June 15 to have those reports ready. They had initially requested three weeks but that was not allowed by the court.

Back in May 2000, Deonarine Bhikari murdered Daniel Singh because the man was not in favour with a relationship between Deonarine and his 19-year-old daughter.