Latest update June 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRA seizes over 50 cases of Absolut, Yellow Tail Vodka in smuggling raid

Jun 02, 2018 News 0

The seized alcohol.

An intelligence-led operation by the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) resulted in a large quantity of uncustomed alcohol being confiscated at a location on the East Coast Demerara on Tuesday.
According to the revenue collection entity, the seized goods which included about 50 cases of assorted uncustomed foreign alcoholic beverages has a revenue value of approximately $6M.
One person was arrested and subsequently put on bail.
The alcohol included Absolut vodka, Yellow Tail wine and Ponche Kuba liquer.
According to GRA, it has been relentless in its pursuit of smugglers.
“Once caught, perpetrators and accomplices can be fined up to three times the value of smuggled items in addition to the items being seized.”
The GRA said it will continue to put systems in place to ensure its enforcement activities are enhanced.
“Assistance is always welcome from the public as it relates to sharing information on incidents of corruption and illegal activities that are geared towards reducing the payment of the correct duties and taxes that ultimately deprives the state of revenue.”
GRA assured that persons with information can utilise various methods of providing information to the Law Enforcement abd Investigation Division by calling telephone numbers 227-6060 or 227-8222, extensions 3201-3208.
For the year, GRA has said that it has dented several smuggling operations, collecting millions of dollars in taxes that would have otherwise been lost.
GRA estimates that its losses from alcohol and cigarettes smuggling is up to $2B annually.
The entity has since introduced a stamping system for products to clamp down.

 

More in this category

Sports

GABF to announce reduced local squad by Monday for Barbados series – Travis Belgrave positive on making 12-man squad

GABF to announce reduced local squad by Monday for Barbados series...

Jun 02, 2018

With Just over two weeks before Guyana’s senior men’s team begin their quest for their first taste of glory at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championships which will be held in...
Read More
GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… District 2 crowned Essequibo Zone Champions

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… District 2 crowned...

Jun 02, 2018

Eight ball Pools tournament on tonight at Grand Central Sports Bar

Eight ball Pools tournament on tonight at Grand...

Jun 02, 2018

Grand Coastal Golf Classic set for tomorrow

Grand Coastal Golf Classic set for tomorrow

Jun 02, 2018

Southland Int’l Inc. support ‘Champion of Champions’ Domino

Southland Int’l Inc. support ‘Champion of...

Jun 02, 2018

The Arrogance that PervadesPolitical and Administrative Power…

The Arrogance that PervadesPolitical and...

Jun 02, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Decency vs. discrimination

    Was Mae’s School right to initially turn away the student who came to school dressed in traditional Amerindian wear? Was... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]