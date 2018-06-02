GRA seizes over 50 cases of Absolut, Yellow Tail Vodka in smuggling raid

An intelligence-led operation by the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) resulted in a large quantity of uncustomed alcohol being confiscated at a location on the East Coast Demerara on Tuesday.

According to the revenue collection entity, the seized goods which included about 50 cases of assorted uncustomed foreign alcoholic beverages has a revenue value of approximately $6M.

One person was arrested and subsequently put on bail.

The alcohol included Absolut vodka, Yellow Tail wine and Ponche Kuba liquer.

According to GRA, it has been relentless in its pursuit of smugglers.

“Once caught, perpetrators and accomplices can be fined up to three times the value of smuggled items in addition to the items being seized.”

The GRA said it will continue to put systems in place to ensure its enforcement activities are enhanced.

“Assistance is always welcome from the public as it relates to sharing information on incidents of corruption and illegal activities that are geared towards reducing the payment of the correct duties and taxes that ultimately deprives the state of revenue.”

GRA assured that persons with information can utilise various methods of providing information to the Law Enforcement abd Investigation Division by calling telephone numbers 227-6060 or 227-8222, extensions 3201-3208.

For the year, GRA has said that it has dented several smuggling operations, collecting millions of dollars in taxes that would have otherwise been lost.

GRA estimates that its losses from alcohol and cigarettes smuggling is up to $2B annually.

The entity has since introduced a stamping system for products to clamp down.