GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… District 2 crowned Essequibo Zone Champions

Essequibo Coast Combined (District 2) beat Essequibo Islands, Bartica, East Bank Esesquibo Combined (District 3) by 78 runs in the Essequibo Zone Final of the Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League at the Imam Bacchus ground on Thursday, last.

After excellent work by the grounds staff to get the venue in a playable condition following heavy overnight and morning rain in Region 2 which had threatened abandonment of the game, the host batted first on a good track and sluggish outfield as the sun reappeared intermittently from behind ominous clouds.

Komesh Lall (26) and National U-17 fast bowling all-rounder Sheldon Charles (22) produced another half-century opening stand but Raphael David (17) was the only other batsman to reach double figures as Essequibo Coast Combine ended on 119-9 in a game reduced from 50 overs to 25 overs due a two hour late start.

Wazim Mohammed (2-13), Ryan Atkinson (2-17) and Fitzroy Reythmyer 2-11) bowled well for the District 3 unit who were bundled out for 41 in 15.1 overs as Trevor Andries (3-7), Charles (2-6) and Romel Dario (2-6) did the damage with ball in overcast conditions.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Anna Regina Multilateral School got past Essequibo Islands Secondary of Wakenaam by 51 runs in a rain affected Essequibo District Final which was surprisingly reduced from 30 to six overs.

Lall (38) and Charles (31) added 76 in an unfinished first wicket stand as the pair batted out all six overs. The visitors reached 25-5 off their six allotted overs as only Davindra Hamraj (12) reached double figures. Badesh Parsatom took two wickets while Raphael David, Lance Roberts and Lall supported with one each.