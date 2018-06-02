Dem minibus operators just like a Canadian company

When dem boys go to ketch a minibus de odda day, de bus strike pun dem. De drivers refuse to wuk. Dem boys decide to walk and nuff odda people walk.

But everybody know dat dem have people who love a scene suh people who had wuk to do and food to cook decide to stand up at de bus park to see de action. Dem is de people who want something to talk when dem meet up wid dem friends.

De problem is dat dem boys decide to organize a proper strike; dem gun refuse to ride in dem minibus. Dat is wheh de fun gun start. De driver got to pay de conductor and give de bus owner money before he pay heself. Once dem boys decide to stop travelling is done de cuckoo party gun done.

De bus people complaining about tyres. Dem vex because dem got to buy new tyres when in de past dem use to buy used tyres. Some of dem claim how de gas price too high and dem can’t mek money to feed demself.

Dem boys seh dat when things like dis happen people does feel sorry fuh de drivers but when de price of gas come dow,n de bus price doesn’t come down. Dat is when dem driver does mek a fortune.

Dat is not de only thing dat happening. A foreign company behaving just like dem minibus driver. De company decide to bring in a plane because dem claim de price of using de local plane too high. All de time, dem was using de plane dem didn’t have a problem.

Dem didn’t know dem was doing de country a good because when dem pay de local operators de same local operators use to pay taxes. De company seh in three years, it pay US$5 million to de operators. At least US$1 million de government collect.

Now de foreign company decide it gun save money and dat is true. It wouldn’t pay taxes.

Talk half and watch how de minibus operating like a Canadian company.