Commuters must not pay increased fares – Minibus Union

The United Minibus Union (UMU) yesterday said it had not called the strike action, which is underway by several minibus operators on East Coast Demerara following fuel price increases.

President of the Union, Eon Andrews, told reporters that the commuters should not be paying any increased fares, which bus operators have demanded since gas prices escalated locally.

“We want commuters to wait until we would have sat down with Government and we would have come to a consensus on the fares. We also do not support the current strike action because we want to sit with Government to determine how best we can move forward to cushion the effects of fuel prices and the cost of operation,” Andrews stated.

Yesterday, operators blocked the road at Coldingen and set fire to tyres. Police were called in to clear the road.

“We are not supportive of this action. We operate in a free market system. We cannot be responsible for the drivers who have taken it upon themselves to stage strike action. We are not part of this,” the Union President explained.

Andrews explained that the Union’s request for an increase in public transportation fares is based upon the increase cost of operation directly relating to increases in driver’s licence fees, revenue licences, fitness certificate, and tyres.

The Union wants to sit down with Government to discuss their situation, but so far, there are getting the ‘royal run around’.

“We are not sure who we should be meeting because we checked at the Ministry of Business where the persons in the Trade Department have said that they are no longer responsible for minibus operations and fees. We don’t know who in Government to turn to,” Andrews explained.

He explained that increasing fares is one option.

“Since 2008, we have not had an increase in the fare, but operational cost has gone up about 90% during that time. One of the reasons is the ban on the importation of used tyres, which has forced us to pay about $20,000 on one tyre. Before, we could have purchased a high quality used tyre which would cost us far less,” Andrews stated.

To meet operational cost, Andrews said that operators have moved to overcrowding and finding other means to meet targets.

The worldwide oil price increase continues to bite vehicle owners as gas prices escalate at fuel pumps across the country.

On average, fuel prices have increased by between $10 and $15 per litre over the past two weeks.

In response to the price hike, several minibus operators staged two separate protests, yesterday. They were requesting Government to approve fare increases or take remedial action to stabilize prices.

This week, a group of route ‘42’ (Georgetown-Grove) minibus operators picketed the Ministry of the Presidency after they took their concerns to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Business.

In the face of ongoing protest and growing discontent, the government has not indicated its willingness to hold a meeting to discuss the pressing concerns of the operators.