Xavier cops Caribbean Beat Pools Competition

From left competition host Andre Boyce, Anthony Xavier, Kevin Mangru, Ravi Asserbad, Vijay Sankar and Romesh Persaud of Banks DIH.

Anthony Xavier emerged winner of the Caribbean Beat Sports Bar Pools Competition which was contested recently at Pike Street and Stone Avenue, Campbellville. Kevin Mangru placed second while Ravi Asserbad finished third and Vijay Sankar fourth, 49 players contested.
Xavier received a trophy and $50,000 compliments of Banks Beer while Mangru collected a trophy and $30,000 sponsored by Guinness, Asserbad collected a trophy and $20,000 courtesy of GT Beer and Sankar, a trophy and $10,000 from sponsored by Vita Malt.

