Wicketkeepers benefit from Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh/BCB Coaching Clinic

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday last launched the Dr. Tulsi Dyal Coaching Programme for youths in Berbice by hosting a Wicketkeepers Clinic where 24 players, drawn from the Under-15, 17 and Under-19 levels attended the Clinic which was held at the Albion Sports Club.

Senior Level III Coach Winston Smith facilitated the event with assistance from Pre Level One Coaches, Neil Rudder and Winston Rose. Among the participants were Berbice U-19 Keeper Junior Sinclair, Guyana U-19 Female Keeper Uma Matadin and Berbice U-17, Kevin Sewraj.

The Clinic included both classroom and on the field work. The young Wicketkeepers were taught about equipment, the crunch position, glove work, footwork and concentration. Special emphasis was also placed on physical fitness, speed and agility.

Lots of practical work was done on how to keep the different types of spinners, fast bowlers and how to take a return from the outfield. Smith, who is spearheading the BCB’s Outreach Coaching Programmes urged the young wicketkeepers to work hard on their personal game and to put into practice what they have learnt from the clinic.

He spoke at length of the importance of physical fitness for wicketkeepers as they are always involved in the game. Wicketkeepers, he stated have to have good eyes, fast legs and reflection along with strong concentration.

While other fielders might have periods of relaxation, wicketkeepers are always involved in the game. BCB President Hilbert foster in a short presentation stated that attendance at all clinics organised by the Board is compulsory for those aiming to represent Berbice.

Foster noted that for the first time in its 79-year history, the BCB would be investing in countywide coaching programmes and those who fail to take advantage of the opportunities would be left behind.

Clubs were urged to place special emphasis on developing wicketkeepers as there is a shortage of good glovesmen around the county. The Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Coaching Programme, is a half million dollars investment aimed at ensuring that every potential player has the opportunity to fulfill that talent and that Berbice continues to dominate junior cricket at the Inter-County level.

Other Clinics would be held for fast bowlers, batsmen, left arm spinners, off spinners and leg spinners and the BCB intends to have players the likes of Devendra Bishoo, Romario Shepherd and Veerasammy Permaul involved.

The Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh Programme would also involve the hosting of four two-day coaching sessions in each of the Zones – West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne.

A total of 280 youths between the ages of 12-19 years are expected to participate in the zone sessions while the Board at the end of the sessions would select the best seventy players to participate in one week academy from July 23 – 28, 2018, at the Albion Sports Complex.

The BCB is expressing gratitude to Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh for his continued support the game.