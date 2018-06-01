Trophy Stall, Khan’s Trading support Sawh Volt Inc. Softball

Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and Khan’s Trading are the latest sponsors to support the Sawh Volt 7-a-side softball cricket competition which is set for La Grange on June 10, next. Trophy Stall has sponsored the second place prize while Khan’s Trading has donated the trophy for the highest individual score.

Patrick Khan of Khan’s Trading stated that he is happy to support the tournament since some of the top players are expected to be part of the action. Khan said he is looking forward to a successful competition and wished the teams well.

The competition which is organised by Greg Singh and Imran Hamid will see the winning team taking home a trophy and $100,000 and runner up a trophy and $30,000. Entrance fee is $10,000.

The man-of-the-match in the final, the player that takes the best catch, best bowler and best batsman in the tournament, bowler that takes the most wickets in an over, most sixes by a batman in an innings, best bowling figures and batman with the highest individual score will all be rewarded. The first 10 teams will be accepted.