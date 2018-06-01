Torginol Paints Golf Tourney Tee off tomorrow

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) is set to host the Torginol Paints annual Invitational Tournament from 12:30hrs tomorrow and another tournament on Sunday. All golfers are being encouraged to take advantage of the freshly manicured greens and fairways to compete for top honours, now that the inclement weather which has prevented tournaments, has eased.

Prizes will be awarded to the top Four Best Net Scores, the Best Gross Score, the Longest Drive and the Nearest to a Designated Pin.

The tournament is open to all golfers in Guyana (members and non-members) who feel that they can take on the challenge of the “Green Anaconda” as the Lusignan Golf Club is proposed to be branded.

Previous Torginol Paints tournament winners include Colin Ming – 2009; Fazil Haniff – 2011; Clifford Reis – 2012; Mark Lashley – 2013 and Shanella Webster – 2014. Non-members desirous of participating are required to pay a nominal tournament fee which covers the green fee, lunch and a caddie for the18-hole tournament.

Such persons are asked to contact the club on 220 5660 or 668 7419 to receive information on how to register to play.

Company Secretary Mr. Mohamed S. Ally at a recent press conference handed over the sponsorship cheque and pledged support for the vision of President Aleem Hussain and the efforts of the club as it seeks to upgrade its facilities and to widen its outreach to include first-time golfers and children.

On that occasion, Production Manager, Fenton Persaud commented, “We have been associated with the Lusignan Golf Club for over 15 years and have been a proud sponsor of tournaments. We see ourselves as assisting in the promotion of golf in the country as well as the development of the facility to make it better so that it can be top notch not only for Guyanese but for foreigners. We will continue to support the Lusignan Golf Club.”

All Staff and Clients of the Company as well as Members of the public are invited to witness this grand tournament that kicks off the second half of our season. There is no charge for entry and persons desiring to learn the game will have free introductory lessons to learn the game this weekend.