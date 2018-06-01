Latest update June 1st, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region 5 councillor found guilty on wounding charge

Jun 01, 2018 News 0

 

A Region Five APNU/AFC councillor was found guilty on a wounding charge when he appeared Wednesday at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.
It was determined that on Sunday, January 21, 2018, Abel Seetaram, of Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice, committed felonious wounding on Nateram Rabindranauth of Lot 64 A Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice.
Attorney-at-law Horatio Edmonson, representing Seetaram, in a plea of mitigation requested that the court show mercy to his client.

Found guilty: Abel Seetaram

Seetaram is set to return to court on June 13th. A probation report is expected to be read along with a sentencing.
Nateram Rabindranauth, 54, was hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital with a broken jaw, fractured nose and internal bleeding in January. The vendor explained that he was plying his daily trade along the No. 11 Public Road when he saw his son involved in a scuffle with Seetaram’s son.
Rabindranauth, the cousin of Seetaram, stated that he stopped and attempted to intervene when Seetaram came out.
“I was passing same time and meh try to go and part the fight, and then Abel come out of nowhere and lash me with a wood across meh head,” the injured man recounted.
He said that after he received the lash, he fell to the ground and was bleeding profusely from his nose when Seetaram reportedly walked away with his son in the direction of the Fort Wellington Police Station.
Rabindranauth stated that shortly after he managed to compose himself and subsequently left for the Police Station with his son as well. A report was made and a medical document was given to him by the police to visit the Fort Wellington Hospital.

More in this category

Sports

Foster continues to excel at Essex County College; Heads for Clemson University in August – Cops Cross Country & Outdoors MVR awards; named to All-Region 1st Team

Foster continues to excel at Essex County College; Heads for Clemson...

Jun 01, 2018

Her dedicated and no-nonsense work ethic in the class room and on the track have been the hallmark of her sojourn ever since she took up a two-year scholarship at the Essex County College in...
Read More
GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …. Anna Regina Multilateral lifts Essequibo District Championship Title

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …. Anna Regina Multilateral...

Jun 01, 2018

Torginol Paints Golf Tourney Tee off tomorrow

Torginol Paints Golf Tourney Tee off tomorrow

Jun 01, 2018

Trophy Stall, Khan’s Trading support Sawh Volt Inc. Softball

Trophy Stall, Khan’s Trading support Sawh Volt...

Jun 01, 2018

Wicketkeepers benefit from Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh/BCB Coaching Clinic

Wicketkeepers benefit from Dr. Tulsi Dyal...

Jun 01, 2018

Xavier cops Caribbean Beat Pools Competition

Xavier cops Caribbean Beat Pools Competition

Jun 01, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Four million ounces

    Kaieteur News has been providing a great service to the public by publishing information about some of the deals which have... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]