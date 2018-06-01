Region 5 councillor found guilty on wounding charge

A Region Five APNU/AFC councillor was found guilty on a wounding charge when he appeared Wednesday at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver.

It was determined that on Sunday, January 21, 2018, Abel Seetaram, of Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice, committed felonious wounding on Nateram Rabindranauth of Lot 64 A Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice.

Attorney-at-law Horatio Edmonson, representing Seetaram, in a plea of mitigation requested that the court show mercy to his client.

Seetaram is set to return to court on June 13th. A probation report is expected to be read along with a sentencing.

Nateram Rabindranauth, 54, was hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital with a broken jaw, fractured nose and internal bleeding in January. The vendor explained that he was plying his daily trade along the No. 11 Public Road when he saw his son involved in a scuffle with Seetaram’s son.

Rabindranauth, the cousin of Seetaram, stated that he stopped and attempted to intervene when Seetaram came out.

“I was passing same time and meh try to go and part the fight, and then Abel come out of nowhere and lash me with a wood across meh head,” the injured man recounted.

He said that after he received the lash, he fell to the ground and was bleeding profusely from his nose when Seetaram reportedly walked away with his son in the direction of the Fort Wellington Police Station.

Rabindranauth stated that shortly after he managed to compose himself and subsequently left for the Police Station with his son as well. A report was made and a medical document was given to him by the police to visit the Fort Wellington Hospital.