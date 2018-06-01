Mid-morning blaze guts Windsor Castle property

A family of nine has been affected after an early morning fire gutted the upper flat of their lot 2 Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast home yesterday.

According to reports reaching this publication, the house which is owned by Harrinanand Parmanand, went up in flames sometime around 09:15 hrs.

The home was reportedly occupied by Parmanand, along with his son, daughter-in-law, grandsons and great grandchild.

At the time of the incident, however, only the man’s daughter in law, Nadira Parmanand was at home.

Nadira told this publication that she was residing in the bottom flat of the house, and she was alerted by her son who had arrived just as the fire started in the upper flat.

“Meh bin downstairs peeling garlic … Meh ain’t know what exactly start the fire upstairs in the middle room. But meh son come home and he gone upstairs and when he open the door to the middle room he see the big flames.”

The woman noted that the flames quickly spread, leaving her no choice but to flee.

According to information received, the room in which the fire started was holding the cicuit breakers and main switch. Family members believe that the fire may have been related to electrical issues.

Eyewitnesses claim that shortly after the woman escaped with her son, loud explosions followed, as the fire consumed everything from within the upper flat of the building.

To prevent the situation from escalating, however, firemen quickly went to work, extinguishing the flames from the southern end of the house so as to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighbouring structure.

Persons are claiming the situation could have been worse, since the rice farmer had more than 40 bags of highly flammable fertilizer stored in a nearby shed. The shed, which was connected to the house, was also storing a fuel tank along with tractor tyres, which are all combustible.

Nevertheless, the family is still calculating their heavy loss, since all of their household items, jewellery and cash, were destroyed. [Romario Blair]