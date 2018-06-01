Legendary Calypsonian ‘Mighty Rebel’ dies at 72

Popular calypsonian, ‘Mighty Rebel’, who has entertained crowds for decades with stinging social commentary, died yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital following illness. He was 72.

Rebel, whose real name was Geoffrey Phillips, died at about 6 a.m., relatives told Kaieteur News.

“I now know what real grief is and what it feels like,” his daughter, Raelene Phillips posted via Facebook.

Raelene, who sang many of the songs written by her father at national junior competitions, added “He was a principled man, very time-conscious and jovial. The many rebukes he gave me as a child growing up are living proof of sound doctrines. He rebuked me about being late, sleeping late, and being organised and prepared.”

The six-time national monarch became a household name for being true to the art form of calypso.

The little man with the big melodious voice became a favourite for his hard-hitting, controversial, witty lyrics and soulful gyrations. Many persons, particularly the older ones, can sing along to the words of his more popular hits like ‘Desi Yuh Wrong,” Rebel doan sing bout that’, “Is we put you deh” and “Little Angie.”

No Government escaped criticisms during his time on stage as he brought melody to many of the political wrongs.

He wrote more than 700 songs and performed more than 5,000 times around the world. His singing ability was personally acknowledged by the State of California, as well as the then Mayor of Ottawa, Marian Dewar, in 1981.

Those who have had the pleasure of meeting him can attest to his unassuming, friendly personality and quick-witted nature.

Rebel was featured as a Kaieteur News Special Person in 2009 and shared his secret to success.

“Don’t enter the arena for money since there is none to be gained. You have to love it with a passion,” Rebel stated during that interview.

The Mighty Rebel was born in Evans Street, Charlestown, but later moved Good Intent village on the West Bank of Demerara.