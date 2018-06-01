Kamal Ramkarran re-elected Bar Association president

Latest update June 1st, 2018 12:56 AM
The Bar Association of Guyana held its Annual General Meeting yesterday at Court 1 of the Victoria Law Courts, Georgetown.
Kamal Ramkarran was unanimously re-elected, unopposed, as President of the Bar Association. Robin Stoby, S.C. and Teni Housty were also unanimously re-elected unopposed to their positions of Vice-President.
Similarly, the association disclosed in a statement, Pauline Chase was re-elected as Secretary and Devindra Kissoon as Treasurer.
Keoma Griffith was elected as the new Assistant Secretary of the association.
Jamela Ali, Timothy Jonas, Sanjeev Datadin, Arudranauth Gossai, Sonia Parag and Alanna Lall were elected to the remaining six seats on the council.
Jun 01, 2018Her dedicated and no-nonsense work ethic in the class room and on the track have been the hallmark of her sojourn ever since she took up a two-year scholarship at the Essex County College in...
Jun 01, 2018
Jun 01, 2018
Jun 01, 2018
Jun 01, 2018
Jun 01, 2018
A columnist would tell you there are several titles you play around with for each article. I thought for this one... more
Kaieteur News has been providing a great service to the public by publishing information about some of the deals which have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]