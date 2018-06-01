GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL …. Anna Regina Multilateral lifts Essequibo District Championship Title

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with Essequibo Islands’ Secondary of Wakenaam competing against Anna Regina Multilateral School of the Essequibo Coast for the Essequibo County District title.

Played at the Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast, Anna Regina Multilateral looked a confident unit from their earlier wins which gave them the Essequibo Coast District title. Anna Regina Multilateral having won the toss, decided to bat, however, the visitors were equally buoyant having won the District that covers the region of Bartica, Wakenaam, Leguan and East Bank Essequibo.

The Essequibo Islands players, who looked well prepared for the contest exhibited great team work ethics in the field through their accurate bowling and excellent fielding. Nevertheless, Anna Regina’s opening pair of Kamesh Lall and national youth player Sheldon Charles showed great resilience to scrape their team to 76 without loss at the end of their allotted overs.

In reply, Essequibo Islands were restricted to 25 for 5 as Anna Regina Multilateral bowlers maintained a decent length and line. Batting for Essequibo Islands Secondary, Davindra Hamraj with 12 was the only batsman to reach double figures.

Bowling for Anna Regina Multilateral, Badesh Parsatom grabbed two wickets, while there was each for Raphael David, Lance Roberts and Kamesh Lall. Anna Regina Multilateral has now become the first team to reach the semi-final of the Inter School Phase of this competition.