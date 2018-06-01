Foster continues to excel at Essex County College; Heads for Clemson University in August – Cops Cross Country & Outdoors MVR awards; named to All-Region 1st Team

Her dedicated and no-nonsense work ethic in the class room and on the track have been the hallmark of her sojourn ever since she took up a two-year scholarship at the Essex County College in September, 2016 where she is pursuing an Associate’s Degree in General Science.

Foster’s recent success saw her being awarded the Most Valuable Runner Women’s Cross Country 2017-2018; Most Valuable Runner (MVR) Women’s Outdoor Track and Field 2017-2018; Selected as a First Team – 800m Member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Women’s Outdoor Track and Field 1 All-America Team for the year 2017-18 and was also selected to the NJCAA Region X1X “All-Region First Team” Women’s Cross Country.

Foster was bestowed with the awards at the Junior College’s recently held Annual Banquet. Another Guyanese, Natricia Hooper was the named the Most Valuable Runner for Indoors.

That apart, at the College’s Outdoor Nationals, Foster ran a PB of 2:09 in the 800m and copped the National Champion and Track And Field Woman of the Year accolades for that event.

Hopper, National Champion in the Triple Jump also achieved a PB of 13.37 and was named Field Event Athlete of the Year at Outdoor Nationals.

Claudrice McKoy and Avon Samuels who are attending Monroe College also competed at the same event and in the 1500m placed 7th and 8th, respectively. All the above athletes attained All America Status.

Foster, who is in her final year at Essex County College and is expected to leave in August, this week signed up with Clemson University where she would be pursuing a Track Scholarship compliments of the University, later this year.

The disciplined athlete commented on her achievements: “I’m just thankful for everything I have achieved this year. There were goals I set out and I’m very happy that I was able to achieve most of them with the help of God.

It wasn’t a very easy path but the road to success is never smooth. Special thanks to everyone that helped in whatever way to make me successful. Thanks to my mom Ms. Alisha Fortune, Marian Burnett and Coach Julian Edmonds who are some of the persons who have helped to shape my success. The names are so much to mention but I am very thankful to all.”