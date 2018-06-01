DDL backs ExxonMobil Under-14 football tournament

Days before the ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 football tournament kicks off at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, Carifesta Avenue, another company, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) through its Pepsi Brand has thrown their support behind the event.

A total of twenty four male and eight female school teams will participate in the seven week competition that kicks off tomorrow with a March Past at 10:00hrs and would be followed by 12 boys’ matches.

The girls competition will be shorter, lasting only four weeks, will undergo two preparatory weeks of training under the auspices of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical team before they take on each other.

Marketing Manager of DDL, Larry Wills, posited during a press brief yesterday at the company’s DSL Cash and Carry office at Ruimveldt that, “DDL under the Pepsi Brand is happy to be part of Petra’s first ever boys’ and girls’ under-14 football tournament. I think it’s very significant that the female aspect has been included. Giving back to the youths is very important for DDL and we were pleased when Petra approached us for support. Petra has a very good track record in organising football tournaments so we have happy to be on board.”

Co-Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, explained that this inaugural tournament is very special to his organisation because the under-14 competition will help bridge the gap between the existing Pee Wee and under-18 tournaments. He further noted that what Petra has been doing for the past seven years has helped create an environment for other stakeholders to join the football fraternity, fostering partnerships along the way and with such, he is pleased to have the support of DDL for this tournament.

See below the fixtures for tomorrow’s matches at the MOE ground.

6/2/2018 Round 1 Ministry of Education Ground Match #

11:00 hrs Tutorial vs Buxton Youth Development 1

11:00 hrs Marian Academy vs Uitivulgt Secondary 2

11:50 hrs Dolphin Secondary vs Friendship Secondary 3

11:50 hrs Charlestown Secondary vs Anns Grove 4

12:40 hrs Bishop High School vs Annandale Secondary 5

12:40 hrs Carmel Secondary School vs Vergenogen Secondary 6

13:30 hrs New Campbellville vs Brickdam Secondary 7

13:30 hrs Tucville vs Queens Town Secondary 8

14:20 hrs Chase Academy vs St John’s College 9

14:20 hrs North Riumveldt Multi vs School of the Nation Sec. 10

15:10 hrs East Riumveldt vs St Georges Secondary 11

15:10 hrs Kingstown vs South Ruimveldt Secondary 12