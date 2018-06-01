Critchlow Labour College adds oil and gas training to curriculum

In a quest to expand its offerings, the Critchlow Labour College [CLC] has introduced a Centre for Oil and Gas Technical and Vocational Training. The inaugural introduction has already catered to the training needs of some 23 individuals who were drawn from Regions Three, Four, Five, Six and 10.

Speaking of the genesis of the programme recently was CLC Principal, Mr. Ivor English, who revealed “this year we have decided to take a bold step forward when we were approached by Apollo Global Vision, an internationally recognised company within the oil and gas sphere of operations, along with Kaizan Environmental Services Limited, for us to come together and offer oil and gas training for persons desirous of operating or functioning within the oil and gas sector”.

But the introduction of the programme was not an overnight feat as, according to English, after several months of discussion and negotiations “we were finally able to sign a memorandum of understanding so that this programme could be put into operation.”

In order to gain the requisite certification and recognition both locally and internationally, the CLC was required to apply to the Council for Technical Vocational and Education Training [TVET] for permission to be certified. This application is being processed, and English divulged, “my last check on this is that it will be favourably considered, pending the inspection by the Fire Service Department, and this has been done.”

From the international level, he revealed that the institution was able to gain recognition from the Energy Institute, an international organisation that gives recognition to the oil and gas sector. “This means we are in good hands, it means that the programmes which we will deliver in the coming months and years will have international recognition,” English assured, at the start of the inaugural sessions of the oil and gas training programme, which were facilitated by Mr. Kevin Durham of the Energy Institute.

“This programme is very comprehensive and it is not based on attendance, an examination will be done to ensure that participants are competent enough to respond to the challenges that are associated with the work that they will have to perform,” said English, of the programme.

The move to offer oil and gas training represents a historic event in the life of the College, according to its Principal. He added, “It is taking place at a critical time in our history, when the College is celebrating 50 years of existence as an institution which continues to contribute to national development”.

“Our record continues to show significant numbers of quality Guyanese who would have straddled the portal of Critchlow Labour College, so I think this institution is well placed and well positioned to continue to offer its contribution to the advancement of education in Guyana,” English asserted.

He recalled that when the College was established 50 years ago, the primary objectives were to create opportunities to improve the quality of the labour force through training and education, and to give ordinary Guyanese an opportunity to pursue further education at the tertiary level.

Although the College has fulfilled both of these obligations admirably over the years, English disclosed that “over time, we have recognised that there was a compelling need for the institution to offer programmes that are in sync or more relevant to the development needs of our country”. It was against this background, he said, that “we thought it best to broaden our curriculum so that we could respond to these demands.”

CLC currently offers programmes in the Social Sciences area ranging from one-year programmes in industrial relations and social studies; diploma in Human Resource Management and programmes in Occupational Health and Safety, both at the certificate and diploma levels.

“We also offer programmes in Care for the Elderly as well as Child Care, Communications and Effective Speaking, and this number continues to expand with the addition of training in urban agriculture and other areas of interest,” English informed.