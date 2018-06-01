BCB President urges CWI to return First Class Cricket to Berbice

President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster is urging the Cricket West Indies (CWI) to restart the hosting of First Class cricket in the Ancient County. Foster, in a passionate speech at the BCB Awards Ceremony recently, stated that it was sad that Berbicians have been denied the opportunity to witness their heroes representing Guyana at the highest level.

The outspoken President who is spearheading a major restoration of the game noted that the last First Class Match in Berbice was played in 2007 when Guyana played Barbados from January, 28.

The last One Day Regional was in 2009 when Narsingh Deonarine scored a century versus Barbados. Berbice, Foster stated was being treated as a stepchild of Guyana’s cricket and is being punished for reasons only known to the powers of Guyana cricket.

He noted that Berbice has legendary status in West Indies cricket having produced a total of 19 Test Players and numerous players for Guyana. The County continues to produce outstanding players with Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Gajanand Singh, Romario Shepherd, Clinton Pestano, Keon Joseph, Assad Fudadin and Eon Hooper representing Guyana recently at different levels.

Most of these players have never had an opportunity to play at home for their fans, friends and family. The Albion Cricket Ground is one of the best facilities in Guyana and has legendary status in the History of West Indies Cricket.

The ground on the 16th March, 1977, hosted the first ever One Day International Match to be played in the Caribbean. A Clive Lloyd led West Indies team defeated Pakistan in the historic match.

Unlike venues in Demerara, all matches involving Guyana attracts large crowds and the Berbice Cricket Board is well known for its organising skills. Foster stated that Berbice is ready and prepared to host First Class matches.

He urged officials of Cricket West Indies to visit the Albion Ground to look at what needs to be done in order to bring back First Class matches. The Albion Main Pavillion was recently renovated by the Corentyne Chamber of Commerce along with the two dressing rooms.

Work was also recently done on the two side screens and Commentary Booth. Foster has committed the BCB to spearheading any restoration work required by Cricket West Indies so that First Class Cricket can be returned to Albion noting that the fans are hungry to witness their heroes in action.

Hosting of matches at the Albion Ground, he stated would inspire the next generation of players and keep the spirit of the game alive. He stated that numerous national players have told him that the Albion Ground was in far better shape than most of the venues they played in the other Caribbean Islands.

Foster also urged officials of the Guyana Cricket Board to host Inter-County matches in Berbice at the Under-15, 17, 19 and Female levels. The Board he informed is willing to organise these matches at the Blairmont and Albion Grounds.

With the Guyana Cricket Board excuses being lack of finance, Foster expressed a willingness to raise funds for matches to be played in Berbice. Sponsors the likes Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company enjoys the patronage of Berbicians and as such, should make sure that matches are played in the Ancient County.