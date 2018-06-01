‘Bar Association Review’ back after four-year hiatus

On Tuesday, at Cara Lodge Hotel, the Bar Association of Guyana launched the 2017-2018 edition of its law journal, ‘The Bar Association Review’ (BAR).

Ralph Ramkarran, S.C. delivered the feature address at the launching which was attended by members of the Judiciary, Magistracy, Legal Profession, University of Guyana and Civil Society. Jairam Seenath, S.C. of the Trinidad Bar was also in attendance.

The ‘BAR’ was first published in 1981 under the Presidency of Ashton Chase, S.C. In so doing, it fulfilled one of the purposes of the association- “… print and publish periodicals and other documents on any aspects of the law.”

According to the association, The ‘BAR’ was at all times intended to be an annual publication as it so remained up to about 1998, in print sometimes semi-annually.

After 1998, it appeared less frequently, for one reason or the other, with notable exceptions in 2008, 2011 and 2014.

In delivering remarks at the launching, President of the Bar Association, Mr. Kamal Ramkarran expressed his hope that this edition of the ‘BAR’, after a hiatus of four years, will renew interest which would see the return of its annual publication.

The ‘BAR’ gives members of the legal profession an opportunity to explore and discuss various topics of interest in the law through articles and also includes written decisions of the Supreme Courts.

This edition of the ‘BAR’ consists of articles by Pauline Chase, Ria Mohammed-Davidson, Rocky Hanoman, Richard Layne and the presentations made during the last year of The Right Honourable Sir Dennis Byron, Justice Charles Ramson, S.C., O.R. and Robin Stoby, S.C.

Secretary of the Bar Association, Pauline Chase, in her closing remarks noted that this edition of the ‘BAR’ would be of interest to not only members of the profession but also to the general public.

Chase, in particular, highlighted the article on the decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the matter of Selby v Smith and the written decision of the Honourable Justice Jo-Ann Barlow on mandatory sentencing, a current topic of interest in the society.

Chase further in closing, thanked Attorneys-at-Law who submitted articles for publication and corporate sponsors John Fernandes Limited, Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited and Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry.

This current 2017-2018 edition of the ‘BAR’ is printed by Insight Press and available for purchase at the office of the Bar Association, 39 Brickdam, Stabroek, at the cost of $3,500 each.