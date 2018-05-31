Tabatinga, Gladiators are RFA Champions League winners

Following an exciting contest with Paiwomak Warriors Football Club at the Wada’apna Sports Complex in Lethem recently, Tabatinga Football Club emerged champions of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Champions league.

They won 1-0 after a goal which was scored just minutes into the second half. The win will see the Tabatinga Football Club representing Rupununi at the upcoming Indigenous Heritage Games slated for September.

Paiwomak Warriors dominated the opening proceedings but failed to finish some clever moves, sending shots wide of goal.

Tabatinga FC were largely indebted to their defence and gradually increased their pace thereby winning possession and dominated the exchange in the latter stages of the first half.

Tabatinga FC continued to increase their pace and mounted pressure on their rivals and in the 40th minute Paiwomak Warriors failed to clear a corner; this error decided the outcome of the duel as Zaulo Bronze headed home much to the delight of the fans.

Paiwomak Warriors’ Orlando Allicock was sent off in the 58th minute, after hitting the face of Tabatinga’s FC Jonathon ‘Alex’ Lima.

While Tabatinga continued to dominate possession Paiwomak Warriors efforts in search of an equaliser proved futile.

Gladiators FC thumped Paiwomak Warriors FC 4-1 in the female final, and like Tabatinga FC will represent The Rupununi at the upcoming Indigenous Heritage Games.

The best female Goalkeeper and Most Valuable Player award went to Vanessa Adolph

and Vandette Henry respectively, both of Gladiators FC; while the Best Goal Keeper prize went to Dexter Mentore (Tabatinga FC), and the most Valuable Player trophy was given to Zaulo Bronze (Tabatinga FC).

The RFA thanked their sponsors and stakeholders of the tournament; Guyana Football Federation, Imon Wirelesss, Sonja and Jude Abraham, Lynkon Trading Inc., Lillian and William, Dayan James, Curtis Charles, Miss Celita, Miss Fay, G & T Store, Andrew Mangroo, Lethem Town Council, Shivon Farias, Paul Williams, Lethem Public Hospital, Referees, Lethem Police Force, former executive members of RFA and members of the RFA.