Tabatinga, Gladiators are RFA Champions League winners

Latest update May 31st, 2018 12:59 AM
Following an exciting contest with Paiwomak Warriors Football Club at the Wada’apna Sports Complex in Lethem recently, Tabatinga Football Club emerged champions of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Champions league.
They won 1-0 after a goal which was scored just minutes into the second half. The win will see the Tabatinga Football Club representing Rupununi at the upcoming Indigenous Heritage Games slated for September.
Paiwomak Warriors dominated the opening proceedings but failed to finish some clever moves, sending shots wide of goal.
Tabatinga FC were largely indebted to their defence and gradually increased their pace thereby winning possession and dominated the exchange in the latter stages of the first half.
Tabatinga FC continued to increase their pace and mounted pressure on their rivals and in the 40th minute Paiwomak Warriors failed to clear a corner; this error decided the outcome of the duel as Zaulo Bronze headed home much to the delight of the fans.
Paiwomak Warriors’ Orlando Allicock was sent off in the 58th minute, after hitting the face of Tabatinga’s FC Jonathon ‘Alex’ Lima.
While Tabatinga continued to dominate possession Paiwomak Warriors efforts in search of an equaliser proved futile.
Gladiators FC thumped Paiwomak Warriors FC 4-1 in the female final, and like Tabatinga FC will represent The Rupununi at the upcoming Indigenous Heritage Games.
The best female Goalkeeper and Most Valuable Player award went to Vanessa Adolph
and Vandette Henry respectively, both of Gladiators FC; while the Best Goal Keeper prize went to Dexter Mentore (Tabatinga FC), and the most Valuable Player trophy was given to Zaulo Bronze (Tabatinga FC).
The RFA thanked their sponsors and stakeholders of the tournament; Guyana Football Federation, Imon Wirelesss, Sonja and Jude Abraham, Lynkon Trading Inc., Lillian and William, Dayan James, Curtis Charles, Miss Celita, Miss Fay, G & T Store, Andrew Mangroo, Lethem Town Council, Shivon Farias, Paul Williams, Lethem Public Hospital, Referees, Lethem Police Force, former executive members of RFA and members of the RFA.
May 31, 2018Soon to experience the dream of a lifetime, attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ where she is slated to participate in a number of educational programmes as well as coaching sessions, Jalade...
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018
One night during the 2015 election campaign, Michael Carrington and I had finished speaking and Khemraj Ramjattan was on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]