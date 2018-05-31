SOCU seize laptop, question SPU’s official in leak probe

Investigators of the police’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Tuesday raided the La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara office of a privatization official, seizing a laptop.

According to well-placed sources, the probe has to do with leakage of “sensitive information” pertaining to the ongoing privatization and divestment process of four sugar estates.

Yesterday, the privatization official was reportedly questioned by SOCU investigators.

Kaieteur News was told that the official is a specialist accountant who worked in England but returned to live in Guyana.

It was explained that the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL)/Special Purposes Unit (SPU) complained recently to the police of suspicious activities.

NICIL hold the shares of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo). SPU is its arm that is charged with the closely watched privatization process of four closed state-owned estates- Skeldon, Rose Hall, Enmore and Wales.

Significant information, that was supposed to be concealed, were reportedly leaked recently to officials of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and even to the media.

Reportedly, some of that information had to do with the molasses production figures at Enmore.

NICIL/SPU and management of GuySuCo have been at odds with one another.

SPU head, Colvin Heath-London, did not respond to messages yesterday. He was out of the country.

SOCU’s head, Sydney James, was also unavailable.

Sources indicate that SPU staffers were told that all affairs of the Unit were strictly confidential as any breaches would raise questions of transparency.

However, it appeared the leakages were contained to production figures of the closed estates, which were partly reopened as going concerns for investors.

PriceWaterhouseCooper, an international firm, has been hired to oversee the valuation of the four estates. They are currently preparing the reports that investors would use to make proposals for the estates.