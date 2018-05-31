Samuel Barakat newly elected head of GLTA

In keeping with its constitution, the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) held its AGM and elections on Friday May 11th at the National Resource Centre on Woolford Avenue where Samuel Barakat defeated William Skeete to be elected President of the tennis body, replacing Jamal Goodluck who was the head for the previous year.

Barakat noted that he’s, “Happy to be elected and thanks to everyone for their support and I look forward to working with everyone to take tennis to higher heights not only on the local scene but for to be more competitive regionally.”

Other members of the new executive committee include Cristy Campbell -Vice President, Robin Singh- second Vice President, Molly Hassan -Secretary, Illeana Boodhoo – Committee member, Nigel Niles – Committee member, Ramesh Seebaran- Treasurer, Tina Ram- Assistant Treasurer, Dellon Fraser-Committee member, Jason Andrews- Committee member, Grace McCalman -Life member and William Skeete – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

During the AGM, Grace McCalman, Ramesh Sunich and Jamal Goodluck were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the sport for the past eight years.

The clubs, coaches, parents and players were also thanked by Barakat for the overall progress the GLTA had made in establishing tennis as an enviable status in Guyana which has added to the development of the sport among youths, with the Inter Guiana Games championship hosted in Georgetown last year as a major highlight.

Barakat has explained that his objectives, while in the power, will include Club Development, membership expansion, coaching, tournaments and youth programmes which is anticipated to be supported by the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC), and the International Tennis Federation (ITF).