More from Tuesday’s bidding at NPTAB

The Ministry of Agriculture received bids for the procurement of new equipment.

Lot 1: One new motor grader

Lot 2: Two refrigerated trucks

The Institute of Applied Science and Technology received bids for the supply and delivery of a new pick-up truck.

The Institute of Applied Science and Technology also received bids for the supply of a new light-duty enclosure truck for the Morning Glory Rice cereal plant.



The Ministry of Public Health received bids for the supply and delivery of immunisation booklets.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Health received bids for the supply and delivery of Psychotherapeutic Medicines.

The Ministry of Health also received bids for the procurement of Pharmaceuticals.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) received bids for the control of vegetation of the airfield including perimeter fence.

For the supply and delivery of dietary supplies for the National School Feeding Programme, the Ministry of Education received three bids.

The Ministry of Education received bids for the supply, delivery, and installation of generator for the Book Distribution Unit.

For the repair and maintenance of the Book Distribution Unit, the Ministry of Education received 21 bids.

The Ministry of Education received bids for the repairs and maintenance of the South Ruimveldt Secondary School.

Finally, the Education Ministry received bids for the repairs and maintenance of St. Stanislaus College