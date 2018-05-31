Latest update May 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

More from Tuesday’s bidding at NPTAB

May 31, 2018 News 0

The Ministry of Agriculture received bids for the procurement of new equipment.
Lot 1: One new motor grader
Lot 2: Two refrigerated trucks

The Institute of Applied Science and Technology received bids for the supply and delivery of a new pick-up truck.

The Institute of Applied Science and Technology also received bids for the supply of a new light-duty enclosure truck for the Morning Glory Rice cereal plant.

The Ministry of Public Health received bids for the supply and delivery of immunisation booklets.
In addition, the Ministry of Public Health received bids for the supply and delivery of Psychotherapeutic Medicines.
The Ministry of Health also received bids for the procurement of Pharmaceuticals.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) received bids for the control of vegetation of the airfield including perimeter fence.

For the supply and delivery of dietary supplies for the National School Feeding Programme, the Ministry of Education received three bids.

The Ministry of Education received bids for the supply, delivery, and installation of generator for the Book Distribution Unit.

For the repair and maintenance of the Book Distribution Unit, the Ministry of Education received 21 bids.

The Ministry of Education received bids for the repairs and maintenance of the South Ruimveldt Secondary School.

Finally, the Education Ministry received bids for the repairs and maintenance of St. Stanislaus College

 

More in this category

Sports

Mohamed’s Enterprise assist Mother of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia bound Jalade Trim

Mohamed’s Enterprise assist Mother of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia...

May 31, 2018

Soon to experience the dream of a lifetime, attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ where she is slated to participate in a number of educational programmes as well as coaching sessions, Jalade...
Read More
Regional Women’s Cricket tourney… Coach Mangru says bowling is the strength as Guyana prepare

Regional Women’s Cricket tourney… Coach...

May 31, 2018

Samuel Barakat newly elected head of GLTA

Samuel Barakat newly elected head of GLTA

May 31, 2018

Tabatinga, Gladiators are RFA Champions League winners

Tabatinga, Gladiators are RFA Champions League...

May 31, 2018

2018 KMPA Classic four-day event set for September on the East Coast – $4million in cash and prizes up for grabs

2018 KMPA Classic four-day event set for...

May 31, 2018

All Seasons Racing Service boost ‘Champion of Champions’ Dominoes

All Seasons Racing Service boost ‘Champion of...

May 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Fiasco

    Last weekend was a championship weekend. The UEFA Champions League Football Final, the Indian Premier League Final and Guyana... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]