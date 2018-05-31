More from Tuesday’s bidding at NPTAB

Latest update May 31st, 2018 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Agriculture received bids for the procurement of new equipment.
Lot 1: One new motor grader
Lot 2: Two refrigerated trucks
The Institute of Applied Science and Technology received bids for the supply and delivery of a new pick-up truck.
The Institute of Applied Science and Technology also received bids for the supply of a new light-duty enclosure truck for the Morning Glory Rice cereal plant.
The Ministry of Public Health received bids for the supply and delivery of immunisation booklets.
In addition, the Ministry of Public Health received bids for the supply and delivery of Psychotherapeutic Medicines.
The Ministry of Health also received bids for the procurement of Pharmaceuticals.
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) received bids for the control of vegetation of the airfield including perimeter fence.
For the supply and delivery of dietary supplies for the National School Feeding Programme, the Ministry of Education received three bids.
The Ministry of Education received bids for the supply, delivery, and installation of generator for the Book Distribution Unit.
For the repair and maintenance of the Book Distribution Unit, the Ministry of Education received 21 bids.
The Ministry of Education received bids for the repairs and maintenance of the South Ruimveldt Secondary School.
Finally, the Education Ministry received bids for the repairs and maintenance of St. Stanislaus College
May 31, 2018Soon to experience the dream of a lifetime, attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ where she is slated to participate in a number of educational programmes as well as coaching sessions, Jalade...
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018
One night during the 2015 election campaign, Michael Carrington and I had finished speaking and Khemraj Ramjattan was on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]