Latest update May 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mohamed’s Enterprise assist Mother of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia bound Jalade Trim

May 31, 2018 Sports 0

Mr. Nazar Mohamed hands over cheque to Mrs. Finola Trim in the presence of Jalade Trim yesterday.

Soon to experience the dream of a lifetime, attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ where she is slated to participate in a number of educational programmes as well as coaching sessions, Jalade Trim is even more elated her mother, Mrs. Finola Trim would be making the trip with her.
Making this a reality was Owner of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazar Mohamed who yesterday presented sponsorship towards purchasing Ms. Trim’s ticket to her in the presence of the young ‘Lady Jaguar’ Jalande who was recently named the GFF Female Junior Player of the Year.
Mr. Mohamed, whilst congratulating the young Trim, who hails from Kwakwani and a member of the Kwakwani Strikers Football Club, noted that his company was delighted to be assisting Mrs. Trim to make the historical trip with her daughter who has taken female football by storm.
He stated that it is always good to see young athletes who are focused on being the best and he has been following the exploits of the talented and skillful Jalade who has been playing the game from age 4.
”As a company, we have always been supportive of our sportsmen and women through the years. In this case, we have a young female player who has been afforded a huge opportunity to be at the greatest event in the world and we thought it best to ensure that her greatest fan, her mother gets the opportunity to accompany her on such a trip.”
Jalade, whose first time coach was one of Guyana’s greatest, Jimmy McLean, was recently a member of the GFF squad that participated in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifying competition.

More in this category

Sports

Mohamed’s Enterprise assist Mother of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia bound Jalade Trim

Mohamed’s Enterprise assist Mother of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia...

May 31, 2018

Soon to experience the dream of a lifetime, attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ where she is slated to participate in a number of educational programmes as well as coaching sessions, Jalade...
Read More
Regional Women’s Cricket tourney… Coach Mangru says bowling is the strength as Guyana prepare

Regional Women’s Cricket tourney… Coach...

May 31, 2018

Samuel Barakat newly elected head of GLTA

Samuel Barakat newly elected head of GLTA

May 31, 2018

Tabatinga, Gladiators are RFA Champions League winners

Tabatinga, Gladiators are RFA Champions League...

May 31, 2018

2018 KMPA Classic four-day event set for September on the East Coast – $4million in cash and prizes up for grabs

2018 KMPA Classic four-day event set for...

May 31, 2018

All Seasons Racing Service boost ‘Champion of Champions’ Dominoes

All Seasons Racing Service boost ‘Champion of...

May 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Fiasco

    Last weekend was a championship weekend. The UEFA Champions League Football Final, the Indian Premier League Final and Guyana... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]