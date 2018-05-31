Mohamed’s Enterprise assist Mother of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia bound Jalade Trim

Soon to experience the dream of a lifetime, attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ where she is slated to participate in a number of educational programmes as well as coaching sessions, Jalade Trim is even more elated her mother, Mrs. Finola Trim would be making the trip with her.

Making this a reality was Owner of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazar Mohamed who yesterday presented sponsorship towards purchasing Ms. Trim’s ticket to her in the presence of the young ‘Lady Jaguar’ Jalande who was recently named the GFF Female Junior Player of the Year.

Mr. Mohamed, whilst congratulating the young Trim, who hails from Kwakwani and a member of the Kwakwani Strikers Football Club, noted that his company was delighted to be assisting Mrs. Trim to make the historical trip with her daughter who has taken female football by storm.

He stated that it is always good to see young athletes who are focused on being the best and he has been following the exploits of the talented and skillful Jalade who has been playing the game from age 4.

”As a company, we have always been supportive of our sportsmen and women through the years. In this case, we have a young female player who has been afforded a huge opportunity to be at the greatest event in the world and we thought it best to ensure that her greatest fan, her mother gets the opportunity to accompany her on such a trip.”

Jalade, whose first time coach was one of Guyana’s greatest, Jimmy McLean, was recently a member of the GFF squad that participated in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifying competition.