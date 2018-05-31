Latest update May 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gang attacks third Cuyuni camp in three weeks

May 31, 2018 News 0

 

The injured hand of the miner who was shot.

One man is nursing gunshot wounds to the hand after an attack on a mining camp in the Black Water Backdam, yesterday. The attack by bandits resulted in an exchange of gunfire and the loss of two guns and some $13M in gold.
Yesterday, around 16:00 hours, while the employees of the mining camp were burning the gold that they had just washed down, four bandits who were laying wait in a nearby water pool, pounced on them.
One of the hired security personnel on site said that four men armed with high powered rifles came out of a ‘water pool’ (flooded area like trench), and started firing at the employees of the camp who were burning the gold at the time.
One security guard returned fire, but was overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the bandits, in the exchange one of the miners was shot on his hand. By this time, most of the miners had run for cover.
The bandits who were speaking in a foreign language, advanced to the camp and took up the gold that was being processed. This was estimated to be in the vicinity of 50ozs with a market value of some $13M, the bandits also carted off 1 shotgun and 1 rifle.
The police responsible for that mining area said the police received reports of a robbery in the Black Water area and dispatched a team from Iteringbang, A team of TSU ranks will be dispatched today,
This recent attack is the third in recent months in this area. Only a week ago, another mining camp came under attack from heavily armed gunmen.

 

More in this category

Sports

Mohamed’s Enterprise assist Mother of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia bound Jalade Trim

Mohamed’s Enterprise assist Mother of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia...

May 31, 2018

Soon to experience the dream of a lifetime, attending the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ where she is slated to participate in a number of educational programmes as well as coaching sessions, Jalade...
Read More
Regional Women’s Cricket tourney… Coach Mangru says bowling is the strength as Guyana prepare

Regional Women’s Cricket tourney… Coach...

May 31, 2018

Samuel Barakat newly elected head of GLTA

Samuel Barakat newly elected head of GLTA

May 31, 2018

Tabatinga, Gladiators are RFA Champions League winners

Tabatinga, Gladiators are RFA Champions League...

May 31, 2018

2018 KMPA Classic four-day event set for September on the East Coast – $4million in cash and prizes up for grabs

2018 KMPA Classic four-day event set for...

May 31, 2018

All Seasons Racing Service boost ‘Champion of Champions’ Dominoes

All Seasons Racing Service boost ‘Champion of...

May 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Fiasco

    Last weekend was a championship weekend. The UEFA Champions League Football Final, the Indian Premier League Final and Guyana... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]