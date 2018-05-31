Father, son remanded for killing teenager at Mon Repos barbecue

The relatives of Brayon Dewakar, aka Blackie, of 128 South, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara believe that they are nearer to justice when two men who are accused of murdering him went to court on Wednesday to answer to the charge.

They appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ali.

Charged with the murder are 23-year-old Andrew Singh and his father Suraj Singh, 50.

They are accused of murdering Dewakar. They were remanded to prison until June 28.

The younger Singh told the court that he works as a mason and does not have children. His father on the other hand said that he is a businessman and has four children.

When asked if he had any previous matter before the court, the man responded in the affirmative. He said that he was charged with self-defence.

The prosecutor told the court that it was not self-defence but rather attempted

murder.

The senior Singh told the court that he and his son were locked away by the police and failed to make contact with their lawyer to inform him or her about the court appearance.

The two reportedly stabbed the 23-year-old to death at a chic-chic board during a barbecue that was being held in the community at the time.