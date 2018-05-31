Eric hanging ee mouth fuh Canadian soup

Everybody know you home and you country come first. Donald Trump seh America come first and he win de election.

Guyana leaders saying de same thing, America first and Guyana second.

Instead of promoting and defending Guyana and its people, de leaders defending de foreigners.

Thank de Man Above dat Eric Phillips is not a leader; in fact he is a parrot just repeating wha de leaders seh.

He write a letter to support a foreign gold company dat putting dem country first and Guyana last. Dis is a man who always champion de cause of Guyanese. Dis time, he championing de cause to mek Guyanese slaves.

Imagine de foreign company knocking off all de Guyanese trucking service, de plane service, and de boat service. Dem bring in dem own trucks and planes.

Imagine de man who championing de cause of Guyanese seh de company right when de contract between Guyana and de company says dem must use local people in everything dem do.

Dem bruk all de rules in de books and Eric Phillips do like de late Doodnauth when a leader did throw de writ over she shoulder.

He see de company throw de contract out de plane dem bring in and he seh “Dat is good.”

Dem boys seh he do wha South Africa do to him—throw him out de country.

Dem boys seh don’t be surprise to hear him saying de company got a right to bring in Peruvians to do de wuk wha de Guyanese doing.

In a letter he put down de local plane services; he put down de trucking services.

Dem boys believe he get a lot to do wha he do.

Well it seems like dere is anoder greedy SOB amongst us. Jagdeo was de king.

If dis man is wid an organization dat suppose to protect and recover state property, dem boys want to know who interest he protecting? It certainly couldn’t be Guyana’s.

Talk half and find out who odda than OP paying dis SOB.

