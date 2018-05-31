2018 KMPA Classic four-day event set for September on the East Coast – $4million in cash and prizes up for grabs

The 2018 King Medas- Pansy Adonis (KMPA) Classic, which features athletes from the Under-8 to Masters’ category competing in Track and Field, is set for four days of excitement from September 20th to 23rd with over $4million in prizes up for grabs.

This year, the 110m and 400m hurdles events have been included with the intention of introducing the event locally since Guyana usually lack competitors in the event at regional competitions.

The field and track events will be competed at the Lusignan Community Center ground on the East Coast of Demerara.

On the initial day, field events will be competed from 10:30hrs inclusive of the Long and High Jumps, shot put, Javelin and Discuss which will see participation in all age groups. Thursday, September 20th will also include the heats in all age groups of the 4x100m, 4x400m and 4x800m races.

The 1500m finals, 100m finals and 800m finals will race off on day two inclusive of the 200m and 400m heats along with the 80m and 110m hurdles finals, all beginning at 09:45hrs.

Day three will speed off from 09:45hrs with the usually enjoyed finals of the 400m, 100m, 200m and 400m hurdles, sprint races.

Meanwhile, the signature day which will have the big money, 5k road race, will be on Sunday, September 23rd at Bachelor’s Adventure. In the senior male and female, male and female 17-20 years and the Teachers’ Male and Female along with the Government officials’ male and female categories, there will be cash prizes awarded from 1st to 10th places.

The biggest race, the Senior male 5k will carry a winning purse of $50,000, 2nd $40,000, 3rd $30,000 while the senior females will see the winner running away with $40,000, 2nd $30,000, 3rd $15,000.

In addition to cash prizes, 1st to 10th place finishers will receive a trophy, while some lucky student-athletes will receive sponsorships from the King Medas/Pansy Adonis Memorial. There are two laptops and five desktop computers also to be won.

Among the sponsors of the event are Shelmacphotos USA, Ansa McAl, University of Guyana, Prodigal, Sybil’s Bakery Queens, Banks DIH, Daddy’s Enterprise, Star Party Rental, Payless Variety Store, NSC, Ministry of Education, Wake Up Guyana Show, Prince Shipping, Island Express and the Adonis Family.

The official launch of the event will be held next week.