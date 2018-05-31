200 Corentyne residents affected by impassable access dam

The plight of the residents at Auchlyne/Letter Kenny, Corentyne, East Berbice is getting worse by the day.

Badly affected by the deteriorating conditions of the main access dam are over residents, including teachers and hire car drivers and school children.

Over the past months, numerous complaints were filed with Gobin Harbhajan, the Prime Minister’s Representative in Region Six (East Berbice area).

The condition of the dam, residents say, is affecting farmers who are unable to move their equipment.

Currently, one is stuck.

According to the residents, what is even more disgraceful is the fact that only a stone throw away is the Auchlyne School, which was attended by the Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, and the President, David Granger.

“What makes this situation such an eye-pass is that fact that the local NDC is only a block away,” one resident complained.

Harbhajan, in expressing disappointment at the situation, said he has raised the matter with the NDC, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and even the Regional Democratic Council.