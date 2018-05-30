Upper Corentyne Cricket Association hosts first ever Award Ceremony

History would be created on the 10th June, 2018, when the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association holds the first ever Award Ceremony for Cricketers in the Upper Corentyne Sub-Association. The hosting of the Award Ceremony would be the fulfillment of a promise made to Clubs by President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster during a Face the Club Meeting in April. The Award Ceremony would be held at the popular Taj Mahal Hotel and would receive sponsorship from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS and the Berbice Cricket Board.

Among the Awards to be shared would be Under-15 Player of the Year, Under-17 Player of the Year, Under-19 Player of the Year, School of the Year and Cricketer of the Year. The Awardees would receive trophies and medals, while the Cricketer of the Year would carry home a bicycle. The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association would also create history when it unveils the Upper Corentyne Cricket Hall of Fame to honour Players who have represented Guyana and have since retired. They include Sydney Jackman, Imran Jafarally and Maxwell Georgeson. Ex Berbice Players including Bhim George, Kawal Prashad and Esmond Winter would also be recognised and honoured by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

Primary and Secondary Schools who participated in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association organised tournaments would be honoured, while the sponsors would receive Certificates of Appreciation.

Executive of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Sydney Jackman is expected to present a comprehensive report on the work of the sub-association, while President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster has been invited to be the Guest Speaker, Foster is also expected to hand over cricket balls to clubs along with educational posters.

The Berbice Cricket Board President during his Face the Clubs Meeting had committed himself and Board to organising cricket at the 20/20, 40-Overs level and Double Wicket levels in the Sub-Association, while he had also informed the Clubs that the Berbice Cricket Board would organise County-wide Tournaments at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-21, Second Division and First Division levels.

Foster had also promised that the Berbice Cricket Board and Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would support the hosting of the Award Ceremony, while special emphasis would be placed on coaching. The Berbice Cricket Board has already acquired sponsorship for all of the promised Cricket Tournaments, while the Coaching Programmes would start from this weekend.