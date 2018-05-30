Study to examine feasibility of Hope Canal water for drinking purposes

Guyana has been awarded US $1.3M to assist in the upgrade of its water sector.

The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank yesterday approved the loan to the Government, which will be used to provide consultancy services for a National Water Policy, provide designs and estimates for the construction of water treatment plants and the upgrade of related infrastructure.

CDB’s Project Director Daniel Best said Guyana has been seeking to enhance the management of its water resources, as well as increase the availability and access of water to communities.

“We expect that these funds will be used to provide technically viable solutions for the improvement of water supply to approximately 68,000 people who live along the coast as well as in the hinterland regions.”

In laying the groundwork, consultants will also conduct a study to determine the feasibility of using water from the Hope Canal for potable water purposes and develop recommendations for institutional strengthening.

The Hope Canal is the waterway constructed a few years ago from the East Demerara Water Conservancy as alternative drainage to the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the CDB, many residents and businesses along the coast experience low water pressure frequently. The projected impacts of climate change are also expected to result in more frequent dry periods, as well as more intense rainfall. The plans for new infrastructure will incorporate climate resilient designs, the CDB noted.

This project’s initial phase is expected to be completed within 18 months. The regional lending institution said the project is consistent with its strategic objective of supporting inclusive and sustainable growth and development within its Borrowing Member Countries, as well as the bank’s corporate priorities of strengthening and modernising social and economic infrastructure, and promoting environmental sustainability.