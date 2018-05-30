Sawh Volt Inc softball set for La Grange on June 10

Latest update May 30th, 2018 12:56 AM

La Grange School ground will come alive on June 10 when the Sawh Volt 7-a-side softball cricket competition is being stage. The competition which is being organised by Greg Singh and Imran Hamid will see the winning team taking home a trophy and $100,000 and runner up a trophy and $30,000.
The tournament was set to be played on Sunday last but has been re-scheduled due to the inclement weather.
Entrance fee is $10,000. The man-of-the-match in the final, the player that take the best catch, best bowler and best batsman in the tournament, bowler that takes the most wickets in an over, most sixes by a batman in an innings, best bowling figure and batman with the highest individual score will all be rewarded.
The first 10 teams will be accepted and among them set to battle for supremacy are Speedboat, Farm XI, Canal, Young Warriors, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Leonora and Success All stars. Action will get under way at 10:00hrs. Teams can contact Hamid on 622-5843.

