RHTY&SC congratulates six members on National Female Team Selection

The Patron, Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS is extending congratulation the six Club Members who were selected recently to play for Guyana in the upcoming Cricket West Indies Female Cricket Tournament, a release from the club informed. The six players that would represent Guyana in Jamaica from the 8th June are Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Melanie Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Plaffiana Millington and Shaneta Grimmond. Two of our members Dian Prahalad and Sherica Campbelle were also named as standby.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS is very proud of all of our members and wishes them all the best in Jamaica. We are confident that the Guyana Team would do well in the Tournament and make our country proud.

Special congratulations are also extended to Shemaine Campbelle on her appointment to the Captaincy of the Guyana Female Team. Shemaine is a National Leader and is known as a Leader who leads by example on the cricket field. The selection of the six Club Members is a fitting reward to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS as we are the only Cricket Club to invest in female cricket in Guyana. The Rose Hall Town Metro Female Cricket Team was established in 2009 and over the last decade has produced numerous players for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. Campbelle and Gajnabi are currently at the West Indies Training Camp while Erva Giddings has also played at the International level.

2018 has been a remarkable year for us at the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sorts Club as to date we have produce three National Under-15, four for the National Female Under-19 and now, six in the Senior Team. Clinton Pestano and Assad Fudadin have represented Guyana and Jamaica respectively at the Senior level. With Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair and Keith Simpson being outstanding performers at the Under-19 level, we are confident of more National Players in 2018. Jonathan Rampersaud, one of our National Under-15 players has also been called up to a West Indies Training Camp.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would like to salute all of our players and publicly acknowledged the contributions of our official cricket sponsors, who on a yearly basis invest into the development of our youths. We share our successes with Metro Office Supplies, King Solomon Logistics, Poonai Pharmacy, Farfan & Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, Peps D.D.L, Scotia Bank and Gizmos & Gadgets.