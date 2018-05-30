Repsol and Tullow partner for Kanuku block

Latest update May 30th, 2018 12:56 AM
The contract between the Government of Guyana and Repsol Exploración Guyana has been released, along with an addendum. The addendum shows that Repsol will no longer be operating the Kanuku oil block alone. It is now accompanied by Tullow Oil.
Tullow will have a 30 percent share while Repsol retains 70 percent.
Repsol is an international energy company, present in 37 countries and with activity throughout the energy value chain, including exploration, production, refining, chemicals, retail sales and the development of new energy solutions.
Tullow Oil, parent company of Tullow Guyana B.V. is a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company, which has interests in 90 exploration and production licences across 16 countries that are in West Africa, East Africa and ‘New Ventures’, which include Guyana and French Guiana.
Repsol has been present in Guyana since 1997. The company’s current activity in Guyana is focused on the Kanuku block, 150 kilometres offshore Guyana. The company is targeting an oil prospect in the Kanuku block, where it plans to drill the first exploration well in 2019 to determine if hydrocarbons are present.
The Ministry of Natural Resources has indicated that the internal and external ESHIA (Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment) process will begin in 2018.
Last week, Repsol’s Director Global New Ventures Mikel Erquiaga and a team from the company met with Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman. At the meeting, Erquiaga reiterated Repsol’s commitment to its Guyana operations and an aggressive programme of activities that would move swiftly from seismic surveys to exploratory drilling.
The Repsol-Tullow contract is quite similar to the other oil contracts that the Government of Guyana released. However, it features a sliding scale for the sharing of profit oil. Guyana will initially get a 50 percent share, but will eventually receive 60 percent. Guyana will only receive one percent royalty. The entire contract can be viewed online at www.nre.gov.gy.
May 30, 2018Sri Lanka begins their fifth tour to the West Indies with a three-day warm-up game against a CWI President’s X1 from today at Brian Lara ground in South Trinidad. Four players who represented...
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
One of the tsunamic arguments against Walter Rodney, by African cultural and political activists and Afro-centric academics,... more
ExxonMobil, one of the richest multinational corporations in the world, is showing off about some bird seed money that it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]