Latest update May 30th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pooranmall and Jiaram take Top Honours at Independence Draughts

May 30, 2018 Sports 0

From right: Ulric Brathwaite, Khemraj Pooranmall, Jiaram and Steve Bacchus.

The National Draughts Association ran off its Independence tournament last Sunday at the National Gymnasium. The game was played on the International 100 square Boards and as predicted; Khemraj Pooranmall and Jiaram took top honours over the rest of players. Pooranmall with seven points was declared the winner, while Jiaram, with a close six points took the second place.
Three other players Steve Bacchus, Navin Megbarran and Ulric Brathwaite all ended on four points each. A tie breaker saw Steve Bacchus defeated Navin Megbarran and Ulric Brathwaite to take the third place, while Ulric Brathwaite settled for the fourth position.
The game was sponsored by Brans Security Service. Trophies were presented to the top four players.

More in this category

Sports

Four Jaguars players in CWI President’s X1 – S/Lanka begins C’bean tour today with 3-Day game in T&T

Four Jaguars players in CWI President’s X1 – S/Lanka begins...

May 30, 2018

Sri Lanka begins their fifth tour to the West Indies with a three-day warm-up game against a CWI President’s X1 from today at Brian Lara ground in South Trinidad. Four players who represented...
Read More
16th NAPF North American Powerlifting C/ships… Space Gym helps power Carlos Petterson

16th NAPF North American Powerlifting...

May 30, 2018

GABF awaits Government funding as CBC Championships’ tip off loom closer

GABF awaits Government funding as CBC...

May 30, 2018

Successful hosting of Caribbean women’s qualifier Group E tainted by power outage – Lady Jags fail to get past first round for the first time in nine years

Successful hosting of Caribbean women’s...

May 30, 2018

Forty Pre Level One Coaches complete successful Brian Ramphal/BCB Coaching Programme

Forty Pre Level One Coaches complete successful...

May 30, 2018

ARMS overcome EISS to win E’BO final

ARMS overcome EISS to win E’BO final

May 30, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]