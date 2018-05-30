Pooranmall and Jiaram take Top Honours at Independence Draughts

The National Draughts Association ran off its Independence tournament last Sunday at the National Gymnasium. The game was played on the International 100 square Boards and as predicted; Khemraj Pooranmall and Jiaram took top honours over the rest of players. Pooranmall with seven points was declared the winner, while Jiaram, with a close six points took the second place.

Three other players Steve Bacchus, Navin Megbarran and Ulric Brathwaite all ended on four points each. A tie breaker saw Steve Bacchus defeated Navin Megbarran and Ulric Brathwaite to take the third place, while Ulric Brathwaite settled for the fourth position.

The game was sponsored by Brans Security Service. Trophies were presented to the top four players.