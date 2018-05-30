Mining company manager’s alleged killer remanded

A 20-year-old mechanic who allegedly confessed to killing Guyanese/Canadian Neil Whyte, a Supply Chain Manager at Aurora Gold Mine, was yesterday arraigned and remanded for the crime.

Anthony Ragnauth of La Penitence, Georgetown appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Ragnauth, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 24, at 252 Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, he murdered Whyte.

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that Whyte died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the body.

Whyte, a Guyanese/Canadian citizen, was found in his apartment naked and bound with plastic straps, in a pool of blood in his apartment where he had taken another male individual who later left in a hurry with a black bag.

This raised suspicions with the security guard, who went to Whyte’s apartment to question why he didn’t follow protocol, which stipulated (Whyte) should have seen his guest out. The security guard found Whyte dead.

Initially, police had arrested the 25-year-old male who was the guest of Whyte at Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice. However, he was later released on station bail pending investigations.

During a brief address to the court, Defence Counsel Rahamat requested for her client to be seen by a doctor after claiming that he was abused by several detectives. According to the lawyer, her client was beaten with a baton and his genitals were squeezed.

The lawyer said that the marks of violence about her client’s body were observed by another lawyer who had asked police ranks to take the injured man to the hospital.

Ragnauth i