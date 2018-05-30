Latest update May 30th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mining company manager’s alleged killer remanded

May 30, 2018 News 0

 

A 20-year-old mechanic who allegedly confessed to killing Guyanese/Canadian Neil Whyte, a Supply Chain Manager at Aurora Gold Mine, was yesterday arraigned and remanded for the crime.
Anthony Ragnauth of La Penitence, Georgetown appeared before City Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Ragnauth, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on May 24, at 252 Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, he murdered Whyte.

Murder Accused Anthony Ragnauth in the court lock-ups yesterday

Murdered: Neil Whyte

Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that Whyte died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the body.
Whyte, a Guyanese/Canadian citizen, was found in his apartment naked and bound with plastic straps, in a pool of blood in his apartment where he had taken another male individual who later left in a hurry with a black bag.
This raised suspicions with the security guard, who went to Whyte’s apartment to question why he didn’t follow protocol, which stipulated (Whyte) should have seen his guest out. The security guard found Whyte dead.
Initially, police had arrested the 25-year-old male who was the guest of Whyte at Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice. However, he was later released on station bail pending investigations.
During a brief address to the court, Defence Counsel Rahamat requested for her client to be seen by a doctor after claiming that he was abused by several detectives. According to the lawyer, her client was beaten with a baton and his genitals were squeezed.
The lawyer said that the marks of violence about her client’s body were observed by another lawyer who had asked police ranks to take the injured man to the hospital.
Ragnauth i

More in this category

Sports

Four Jaguars players in CWI President’s X1 – S/Lanka begins C’bean tour today with 3-Day game in T&T

Four Jaguars players in CWI President’s X1 – S/Lanka begins...

May 30, 2018

Sri Lanka begins their fifth tour to the West Indies with a three-day warm-up game against a CWI President’s X1 from today at Brian Lara ground in South Trinidad. Four players who represented...
Read More
16th NAPF North American Powerlifting C/ships… Space Gym helps power Carlos Petterson

16th NAPF North American Powerlifting...

May 30, 2018

GABF awaits Government funding as CBC Championships’ tip off loom closer

GABF awaits Government funding as CBC...

May 30, 2018

Successful hosting of Caribbean women’s qualifier Group E tainted by power outage – Lady Jags fail to get past first round for the first time in nine years

Successful hosting of Caribbean women’s...

May 30, 2018

Forty Pre Level One Coaches complete successful Brian Ramphal/BCB Coaching Programme

Forty Pre Level One Coaches complete successful...

May 30, 2018

ARMS overcome EISS to win E’BO final

ARMS overcome EISS to win E’BO final

May 30, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]