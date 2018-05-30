Guyana Goldfields inks strip-mining contract with Peruvian Company

…Joint partners pledge to use local resources for upcoming project

In an effort to meet higher waste stripping requirements, Canadian Firm, Guyana Goldfields Inc. recently inked an agreement with STRACON International of Peru.

Stripping or strip mining involves the removal of soil and rock followed by the extraction of the exposed mineral.

The open pit mining agreement between Guyana Goldfields and STRACON is expected to last through the end of 2021, based on the projections of mine plan which was released to the press on February 20, 2018.

According to a statement from Guyana Goldfields yesterday, its new partner STRACON, is a leading world class contractor focused on open pit and underground mining in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Guyana Goldfields boasted that STRACON has extensive experience, providing efficient and innovative mining and earthworks services to international mining companies with the highest standards in safety, environment and community relations. STRACON, along with Guyana Goldfields, says it is committed to the employment of local personnel and the utilization of local suppliers of goods and services.

Kaieteur News understands that STRACON participated in a tender process along with other mining contractors for mining of overburden at the Aurora Gold Mine. The press release for the joint venture partners also stated that the mining requirement is to cover a three-and-a-half-year peak in waste mining requirements. This is in excess of Guyana Goldfields’ own mining fleet capacity. The partnership with STRACON will allow Guyana Goldfields to focus on mining of gold-containing ore for processing.

STRACON is expected to commence work on July 1, 2018.

Following positive results from accelerating selective underground mining, the Peruvian Company has initiated and continues to advance, the bidding process for the contract mining of the initial underground development.

A site visit for potential underground contract miners has been completed and STRACON has initiated the movement of the previously-purchased underground mining equipment to Guyana. The Company is targeting the commencement of underground development in the fourth quarter of 2018.