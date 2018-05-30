Goldfields mislead de Chronicle

When people get cornered and have nowhere to run, dem does lash out. Guyana Goldfields suddenly accusing de Waterfalls Paper of joining wid a political party to attack dem.

This is a company wha come here to invest couple dollar. It sign an agreement to use locals in every sphere. Once they want something and Guyana can provide it then dem must use it.

For example, dem must use local trucking; dem must use local aircraft; dem must use local boats. Fun encourage dem de govt give dem huge concessions.

Now dem tun back and use de same concession fuh bring in dem own plane, dem won boats and dem own trucks. Dem done kick out all de Guyanese. Guyana got nutten to get.

Dem boys believe that dem bring in de plane to fetch out de gold, quietly. Guyana wouldn’t have no way to know how much gold get ship out.

Remember Cash Jet. He had de money hide in de nose of de plane.

This set of people nah only bring in plane; dem bring two dozen fuel tankers. Everybody know de fuel business. That alone does rake in millions of dollars. Dem boys want to know if dem selling fuel to odda miners in de region. That is de only reason a company gun bring in two dozen fuel tankers.

Dem boys want to know who policing de agreement suh de govt can take action when de time come. And dem boys want to know which political party de newspaper align itself to.

After all dem boys want dem own political party and dem would want decent people in it; not crooks but people who would want to protect Guyana’s resources and its wealth from foreign crooks.

This is de people who pay little or nutten in taxes. In fact, de amount of taxes they pay is wha some small local company does pay.

But when dem boys read de Chronicle headline yesterday, dem nearly fall in a coma. It was misleading, dishonest and very dangerous. De headline seh Goldfields pay $168.7 Billion in taxes in two years.

When dem boys ask de Editor-in-Chief wheh he pull that figure from he seh de company send it in a press release.

Dem boys seh if you don’t know, that amount of money is more than half de annual budget. Wid that kind of money from one company, Guyana don’t need Exxon.

Talk half and wait fuh read more lies from dem foreign investors in de Chronicle