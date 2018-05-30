Latest update May 30th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Goldfields mislead de Chronicle

May 30, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

When people get cornered and have nowhere to run, dem does lash out. Guyana Goldfields suddenly accusing de Waterfalls Paper of joining wid a political party to attack dem.
This is a company wha come here to invest couple dollar. It sign an agreement to use locals in every sphere. Once they want something and Guyana can provide it then dem must use it.
For example, dem must use local trucking; dem must use local aircraft; dem must use local boats. Fun encourage dem de govt give dem huge concessions.
Now dem tun back and use de same concession fuh bring in dem own plane, dem won boats and dem own trucks. Dem done kick out all de Guyanese. Guyana got nutten to get.
Dem boys believe that dem bring in de plane to fetch out de gold, quietly. Guyana wouldn’t have no way to know how much gold get ship out.
Remember Cash Jet. He had de money hide in de nose of de plane.
This set of people nah only bring in plane; dem bring two dozen fuel tankers. Everybody know de fuel business. That alone does rake in millions of dollars. Dem boys want to know if dem selling fuel to odda miners in de region. That is de only reason a company gun bring in two dozen fuel tankers.
Dem boys want to know who policing de agreement suh de govt can take action when de time come. And dem boys want to know which political party de newspaper align itself to.
After all dem boys want dem own political party and dem would want decent people in it; not crooks but people who would want to protect Guyana’s resources and its wealth from foreign crooks.
This is de people who pay little or nutten in taxes. In fact, de amount of taxes they pay is wha some small local company does pay.
But when dem boys read de Chronicle headline yesterday, dem nearly fall in a coma. It was misleading, dishonest and very dangerous. De headline seh Goldfields pay $168.7 Billion in taxes in two years.
When dem boys ask de Editor-in-Chief wheh he pull that figure from he seh de company send it in a press release.
Dem boys seh if you don’t know, that amount of money is more than half de annual budget. Wid that kind of money from one company, Guyana don’t need Exxon.
Talk half and wait fuh read more lies from dem foreign investors in de Chronicle

More in this category

Sports

Four Jaguars players in CWI President’s X1 – S/Lanka begins C’bean tour today with 3-Day game in T&T

Four Jaguars players in CWI President’s X1 – S/Lanka begins...

May 30, 2018

Sri Lanka begins their fifth tour to the West Indies with a three-day warm-up game against a CWI President’s X1 from today at Brian Lara ground in South Trinidad. Four players who represented...
Read More
16th NAPF North American Powerlifting C/ships… Space Gym helps power Carlos Petterson

16th NAPF North American Powerlifting...

May 30, 2018

GABF awaits Government funding as CBC Championships’ tip off loom closer

GABF awaits Government funding as CBC...

May 30, 2018

Successful hosting of Caribbean women’s qualifier Group E tainted by power outage – Lady Jags fail to get past first round for the first time in nine years

Successful hosting of Caribbean women’s...

May 30, 2018

Forty Pre Level One Coaches complete successful Brian Ramphal/BCB Coaching Programme

Forty Pre Level One Coaches complete successful...

May 30, 2018

ARMS overcome EISS to win E’BO final

ARMS overcome EISS to win E’BO final

May 30, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: gle[email protected]mail.com / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]