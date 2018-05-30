GCCI to focus on Sovereign Wealth Fund at public lecture today

As the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) endeavours to make a significant contribution to the building of Guyana’s oil and gas sector, the Chamber will be hosting a public lecture today.

Titled, “Sovereign Wealth Fund: What You Need to Know, Why and What Guyana Needs to Do,” the lecture is being delivered by Attorney-at-Law and Oil & Gas Consultant, Charles Ramson Jr. The event, which will also feature a panel discussion segment, is being held at Roraima Duke Lodge, and will begin at 17:00 hrs (5:00pm).

GCCI President, Deodat Indar yesterday noted that the Chamber is one of the first bodies that called the design, development and delivery of the first draft of the Sovereign Wealth Fund. “We made this call since early 2017.”

Indar said that the Chamber is “delighted that the Government of Guyana has taken significant steps towards the establishment of the fund.

The businessman said that GCCI has a keen interest in ensuring general awareness in the business community about all aspects of the development of an oil industry.

“With that in mind, we decided to hold our first presentation on Sovereign Wealth Fund. This fund will play a key role in the safeguarding of our future oil revenues and it is important that all are informed about it.”

Indar said that the Chamber will continue to host public awareness sessions and “we look forward to working with all parties to make sure that Guyana gets the best from its natural resource and that our government will account for and spend the revenue in a responsible manner.”