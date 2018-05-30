GCCI to focus on Sovereign Wealth Fund at public lecture today

Latest update May 30th, 2018 12:56 AM
As the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) endeavours to make a significant contribution to the building of Guyana’s oil and gas sector, the Chamber will be hosting a public lecture today.
Titled, “Sovereign Wealth Fund: What You Need to Know, Why and What Guyana Needs to Do,” the lecture is being delivered by Attorney-at-Law and Oil & Gas Consultant, Charles Ramson Jr. The event, which will also feature a panel discussion segment, is being held at Roraima Duke Lodge, and will begin at 17:00 hrs (5:00pm).
GCCI President, Deodat Indar yesterday noted that the Chamber is one of the first bodies that called the design, development and delivery of the first draft of the Sovereign Wealth Fund. “We made this call since early 2017.”
Indar said that the Chamber is “delighted that the Government of Guyana has taken significant steps towards the establishment of the fund.
The businessman said that GCCI has a keen interest in ensuring general awareness in the business community about all aspects of the development of an oil industry.
“With that in mind, we decided to hold our first presentation on Sovereign Wealth Fund. This fund will play a key role in the safeguarding of our future oil revenues and it is important that all are informed about it.”
Indar said that the Chamber will continue to host public awareness sessions and “we look forward to working with all parties to make sure that Guyana gets the best from its natural resource and that our government will account for and spend the revenue in a responsible manner.”
May 30, 2018Sri Lanka begins their fifth tour to the West Indies with a three-day warm-up game against a CWI President’s X1 from today at Brian Lara ground in South Trinidad. Four players who represented...
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
One of the tsunamic arguments against Walter Rodney, by African cultural and political activists and Afro-centric academics,... more
ExxonMobil, one of the richest multinational corporations in the world, is showing off about some bird seed money that it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]