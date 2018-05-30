Four Jaguars players in CWI President’s X1 – S/Lanka begins C’bean tour today with 3-Day game in T&T

Sri Lanka begins their fifth tour to the West Indies with a three-day warm-up game against a CWI President’s X1 from today at Brian Lara ground in South Trinidad.

Four players who represented four-times defending champions Guyana Jaguars in CPL Four-Day First-Class tournament have been included in the 13-man squad for today’s match.

Left-handed All-Rounder 27-year-old Bajan Raymond Reifer who played his only Test against New Zealand last December in the last Test match the Windies played and left-handed batsman 29 year-old Vishal Singh who played the last of his three Tests against Pakistan in May last year in Dominica, both have Test experience.

The 24-year-old Chanderpaul Hemraj who made his First-Class debut as an 18-year-old in Trinidad and 26-year-old pacer Keon Joseph are the other Guyana players in the side which will be led by Nevisian Kieran Powell, one of seven players with Test experience in the squad.

The last time Sri Lanka toured the West Indies was in 2008 when they beat West Indies by 121 runs in the inaugural Test match at Providence before losing the second Test in the two-Test series in Trinidad.

The first Test in the 3-Test series starts on June 10 at the Queen’s Park Ov

al in Trinidad.

President’s X1 Sqaud: Kieran Powell (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Miguel Cummins, Jahmar Hamilton, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Keon Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Vishual Singh, Jomel Warrican .

Team Management Unit: Floyd Reifer (Head Coach), Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach), Orlando Griffith (Strength & Conditioning Coordinator), Khevyn Williams (Physiotherapist), Dinesh Mahabir (Analyst), Mushtaq Ahmed (Bowling Coach).

Richard Pybus will accompany the Unit in his capacity as High Performance Director. (Sean Devers)