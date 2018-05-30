Forty Pre Level One Coaches complete successful Brian Ramphal/BCB Coaching Programme

The Ancient County of Berbice would now benefit from the services of Pre Level One Coaches, who on Saturday last successfully completed the Berbice Cricket Board organised Brian Ramphal Coaching Programme. The Coaches who are now in a better position to assist their fellow club members, are better equipped to write the West Indies Cricket Board Level I Coaching Certificate Programme if they so desire. The Brian Ramphal Coaching Programme started last with 45 potential coaches and ended with 40 of them receiving their Berbice Cricket Board Certificate of Participation. The highly successful two days programme was supervised by Level III Cricket Coach Winston Smith and fellow coaches Andre Percival, Tremayne Smartt and Balram Samaroo.

President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster at the Closing Ceremony congratulated the forty Pre Level One Coaches for successfully completing the programme and expressed confidence that the county would benefit greatly from the investment made by the Berbice Cricket Board and Brian Ramphal. The Berbice Cricket Board, Foster stated would be investing heavily into training of new coaches, youth cricketers and also

unearth new cricketing talents. He pleaded with the coaches to put into practise what they have learnt and to continue seeking new information about cricket. He expressed confidence that the standard of Berbice Cricket would rise as the new coaches would be able to work along with their colleagues at the different levels. The Berbice Cricket Board President expressed disappointment that many players were playing with numerous technical problems and is a sad reflection of the past coaching system in the county.

He committed the Berbice Cricket Board to leading Berbice into a modern phase where adequate coaches would be available for training and stated that it is his objective to have a qualified coach in every first division club is the first phrase and later on in every club in Berbice. All Captains, Vice Captains and Managers would also have to attend these clinics as it is very important for them to be fully informed about the game. The progressive Berbice Cricket Board President expressed his delight at the passion, interest and discipline that the participants displayed during the two day seminars and noted that the Berbice Cricket Board’s investment was worth every dollar used. Special thanks were extended to overseas based Guyanese Brian Ramphal who sponsored the historic Coaching Programme. Ramphal in April 2018, donated $1M to the Berbice Cricket Board Cricket Developmental Programme which is being used for a series of programmes including Educational Posters, Annual Magazine, Award Ceremony, the Coaching Seminar and a Double wicket Competition for First Division Teams.

Head Tutor, Level III Coach Winston Smith hailed the Seminar as ground breaking and praised the Berbice Cricket Board for investing heavily into Cricket Development. Smith, urged the Pre Level I Coaches to make themselves available to assist others. The head Coach stated that all the participants were willing to learn and most importantly, worked together as a unit. The two day Seminar included coaching on batting, bowling, fielding, catches, wicketkeeping and running between the wickets. Participants were placed into groups for discussions and to showcase what they have learnt to each other.

Among those graduating at the simple presentation ceremony were Albert Budhoo, Philbert Wilburgh, Neil Rudder, Erva Giddings, Katana Mentore, Winston Rose, Ameer Rahaman, Sylvina Autar, Shamal Angl, Loyydel Lewis, Adrian Sukhwa, Simon Naidu, Raju Singh, Devendra Ramkishun, Joshua Harrichand, Ryan Joe, Surendra Kissoonlall, Gudakesh Motie and Kandasammy Surujnarine. Junior National Players Kevin Sinclair, Alex Algoo, Kevin Umroa, Javes Karim and Kevlon Anderson were also involved in the Seminar. Philbert Wilburgh of the Police Cricket Club was chosen by the Coaching panel as the best Coach and received a trophy and medal. Ten of the coaches would be selected by the Berbice Cricket Board to write the West Indies Cricket Board Level One Course, with the Berbice Cricket Board President committing to assisting financially.