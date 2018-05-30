Constable charged after overturning new police pickup at De Hoop

Latest update May 30th, 2018 12:56 AM
A policeman who was reportedly driving a police pickup when it crashed last week was yesterday placed on $40,000 bail.
The incident occurred on May 22, 2018 on the De Hoop Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, resulting in extensive damage to the vehicle, PWW 5411.
According to the police, Constable Wellon Carr, 26, of Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara, was slapped with a dangerous driving charge.
The constable, who is stationed at Mahaica Police Station, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the nearby Mahaica Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty.
The case has been postponed to June 22 for trial.
Following the accident last week, Police Commissioner (ag), David Ramnarine, ordered a “thorough investigation” which involved one of the new Chinese pickups that was donated late last year.
According to a police statement, the crash occurred about 08:15hrs, on the De Hoop Public Road.
The statement confirmed that the Foton Tunland Pickup, was part of the Chinese grant last year, that also included ATVs, motorcycles and buses.
The police force said that the vehicle was driven by a constable under the command of a Corporal. They were proceeding west along the southern side of the road when the driver reportedly swerved further south from a cow.
In the process, he allegedly lost control and the vehicle careened off the road and came to a halt after it collided with a house and turned turtle.
“The two ranks along with another who was in the back seat, received minor injuries. They were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where they were treated and sent away.
No one was in the house at the time of the incident,” the police said.
