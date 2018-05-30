Concession provision for foreign workers is an insult to Guyanese – Jagdeo

Latest update May 30th, 2018 12:56 AM
“Abhorrent” and “insulting” are some of the words used by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo to describe the fact that foreigners contracted to work with ExxonMobil will be given duty free concessions.
Jagdeo expressed this at a recent press conference.
At that forum, the politician said that he can never beat up on the coalition government over its distribution of huge concessions to various companies. However, Jagdeo said that he has a longstanding problem with the giving of concessions to expat workers.
He told media workers, “I cannot beat up on this government for giving concessions to big companies. But I am not talking about every worker, that’s different. I have noticed in some contracts the foreigners get concessions too, I find this abhorrent.”
Jagdeo noted, “ExxonMobil can bring a driller or someone to drive a tractor, but because he is a foreigner he gets duty free. That should not be part of any agreement. We had it in the Omai Agreement and we started removing it.”
Jagdeo said that he would not put his head on the proverbial block, but he is almost certain that no contract signed by him has that provision. “That was a policy decision for all contracts during my time. You cannot bring in a foreman and he gets all these concessions and a Guyanese foreman does not.”
May 30, 2018Sri Lanka begins their fifth tour to the West Indies with a three-day warm-up game against a CWI President’s X1 from today at Brian Lara ground in South Trinidad. Four players who represented...
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
One of the tsunamic arguments against Walter Rodney, by African cultural and political activists and Afro-centric academics,... more
ExxonMobil, one of the richest multinational corporations in the world, is showing off about some bird seed money that it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]