BCB and RHTY&SC, MS to host Joseph “Reds” Perreira for historic visit in July

The Berbice Cricket Board is leaving no stone unturned as it forges ahead with plans to push cricket to its highest level in the Ancient County. The Board with support from the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS would be hosting outstanding Sports Administrator and International Cricket Commentator Joseph “Reds” Perreira for a historic three days visit from the 18th to 22nd July, 2018. Planning for the visit is currently underway with former Berbice Cricket Board Secretary, Oscar Ramjeet also playing a major role in acquiring sponsorship.

President of the Board, Hilbert Foster stated that one of the major problems affecting cricket in the county is the lack of a proper Management Structure in most clubs, the lack of understanding of duties by Management and how to transform vision into action. Berbice Cricket, he noted would only return to the legendary days of the past when clubs are properly organised and managed. The main objective of hosting the St. Lucia based International Commentator is to use his vast experience and Management Skills to start the process of strengthening the Management of the Berbice Cricket Board and close to 80 cricket clubs in Berbice. Foster is of the view that once the Management Structure is sort out, then everything would fall into place.

Perreira is expected to arrive in Guyana on the 18th July and would stay at the St. Francis Guest House for the duration of the visit. The four day programme would include a Courtesy call on the Regional Chairmen and Mayors in Berbice, meeting with the Berbice Cricket Board Executives and Committee Members, forum with all Berbice Junior cricketers, Television Call-in Programme and an all day Stakeholder Meeting with all Clubs, Umpires Association and Cricket Stakeholders. A Fund Raising Dinner for the Berbice Cricket Board is also expected to be hosted. Funds raised would be used for further cricket development in Berbice.

The Berbice Cricket Board President lauded the assistance of former Secretary of the Berbice Cricket Board, Oscar Ramjeet. The United States based Attorney-at-Law is assisting Foster to raise the necessary sponsorship for the historic visit. Overseas based Guyanese interested in playing a part in the restoration of Berbice Cricket can get in contact with the Berbice Cricket Board President on 337-4562 or Angela Haniff on 333-2375.

All Cricket Clubs in Berbice are hereby informed that they would be required to send two representatives to the Stakeholders Seminar/Conference on Saturday 21st July, 2018, while First Division Clubs would have four delegates. All Berbice Junior and Senior Players, Umpires and Berbice Cricket Board Executives are also asked to take note.

Meanwhile, the Berbice Cricket Board is planning to publish a 40 pages Youth Cricketer Information Booklet. The Booklet would be published by September, 2018, and would be given to every youth cricketer in the county.