ARMS overcome EISS to win E’BO final

Anna Regina Multilateral School overcame Essequibo Islands Secondary School of Wakenaam by 50 runs to win the final of the Essequibo zone of the Guyana Cricket Board inter schools cricket competition.

Batting first, Anna Regina Multilateral posted 75 without loss with Tamesh Lall scoring 38 not out and Sheldon Charles 31. Essequibo Islands Secondary responded with 25-5; Badesh Parsotam claimed 2-2 and Lance Roberts 1-14.