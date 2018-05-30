ARMS overcome EISS to win E’BO final

Latest update May 30th, 2018 12:56 AM
Anna Regina Multilateral School overcame Essequibo Islands Secondary School of Wakenaam by 50 runs to win the final of the Essequibo zone of the Guyana Cricket Board inter schools cricket competition.
Batting first, Anna Regina Multilateral posted 75 without loss with Tamesh Lall scoring 38 not out and Sheldon Charles 31. Essequibo Islands Secondary responded with 25-5; Badesh Parsotam claimed 2-2 and Lance Roberts 1-14.
May 30, 2018Sri Lanka begins their fifth tour to the West Indies with a three-day warm-up game against a CWI President’s X1 from today at Brian Lara ground in South Trinidad. Four players who represented...
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
May 30, 2018
One of the tsunamic arguments against Walter Rodney, by African cultural and political activists and Afro-centric academics,... more
ExxonMobil, one of the richest multinational corporations in the world, is showing off about some bird seed money that it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]