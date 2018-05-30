16th NAPF North American Powerlifting C/ships… Space Gym helps power Carlos Petterson

Space Gym has continued its tradition of supporting its members who have made the cut at the national level, tangibly. The latest athlete to benefit is national powerlifting sensation Carlos Petterson who will be competing at the 16th NAPF North American Powerlifting Championships set for Mexico City, Mexico from August 2-4, 2018.

Gym Manager of Space Gym, Mr. Lucas Matos yesterday handed over a cheque to Petterson to assist with expenses towards the August sojourn.

Matos said that since opening its doors over two years ago, Space Gym has sought to encourage its members including national athletes to always aim for the skies. He noted that this encouragement is not only in words but also tangibly.

”We know how tough it can be in terms of raising funds to take care of your airfare meals and accommodation when travelling let along ensuring that your training routine is second to none to be in tip top competition shape. It is with this in mind that Space Gym seeks to our members to ensure that they are well prepared physically and otherwise for the task at hand.”

Matos sated that they would continue to reach out and assist as best they could since they see it as a major responsibility.

Petterson, who competes in the 93kg category, in expressing gratitude to Matos and Space Gym for their support said that he is aiming to break the Squat World Record which stands at 303kgs as well as the Deadlift record in Mexico.

Just recently, the 24 year-old strongman set an Equipped Deadlift record at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Intermediate Championships of 320kg; he also set a new Total record.

He is also the reigning Pan American Junior Deadlift and Total record holder; Commonwealth Deadlift record holder as well as the South American Squat, Deadlift and Total record holder.