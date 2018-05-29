WIFBSC 2018 Championships – Barbados… Guyana dominate X-Class prize list at presentation; T&T to host in 2019

Apart from being presented with the Milex/Crown Mining Cup for successfully retaining the Long Range Championship, Guyana took away most of the individual prizes in the X-Class when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council held its presentation ceremony and dinner on Saturday night at the Paragon Ranges, Christ Church, Barbados.

Placing first and second in the Overall Aggregate in this class were Ransford Goodluck and Lennox Braithwaite with Canadian, Geoff Woodman, third. The O-Class category also saw some of the Guyanese shooters enjoying a fair share of the medals; Peter Persaud ended second to Jamaica’s Karen Anderson with Barbadian Wade McLean, third.

The T-Class was totally dominated by the Jamaicans who took the top three positions in the Overall Aggregate; Ms. Nicola Guy took the top spot with Phillip Scott and Brandon Burrell following in that order.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago has been selected as the host of the 2019 edition of the WIFBSC Championships.

Following is the full Prize List:

WIFBSC 2018 Prizes Event 1 Day 1 – 300Yards Name Country Score Pos Class Ransford Goodluck GUY 35.005 1st X Roberto Tiwari GUY 35.004 2nd X Geoff Woodman CAN 35.004 3rd X Claude Russel JAM 34.003 1st O Jeffrey Holder TNT 34.003 2nd O Wade McClean BAR 33.004 3rd O Brandon Burrell JAM 33.002 1st T Nicola GUY JAM 32.001 2nd T Phillip Scott JAM 28 3rd T Event 2 Day 1 – 500Yards Name Country Score Pos Class Lennox Braithwaite GUY 50.005 1st X Sherwin Filicien GUY 50.005 2nd X Ransford Goodluck GUY 49.005 3rd X Jennifer Jordan-Cousin BAR 50.005 1st O Dexter McKay TNT 49.005 2nd O Claude Russel JAM 49.004 3rd O Brandon Burrell JAM 48.005 1st T Nicola GUY JAM 46.002 2nd T Robyn Cossey BAR 42.002 3rd T Event 3 Day 1 – 900Yards Name Country Score Pos Class Leo Romalho GUY 47.002 1st X Maj. John Nelson JAM 47.002 2nd X Ransford Goodluck GUY 47.001 3rd X Peter Persaud GUY 48.001 1st O Canute Coley JAM 48.001 2nd O Ashford Jones BAR 47.004 3rd O Brandon Burrell JAM 43.002 1st T Nicola GUY JAM 39.001 2nd T Phillip Scott JAM 34 3rd T Event 4 Day 2 – 500Yards Name Country Score Pos Class Geoff Woodman CAN 35.003 1st X Tom Maynard CAN 35.003 2nd X Ransford Goodluck GUY 35.002 3rd X Sigmond Douglas GUY 33.003 1st O Peter Persaud GUY 33.003 2nd O Karen Anderson JAM 33.003 3rd O Phillip Scott JAM 32.002 1st T Dave Reece BAR 32.001 2nd T Brandon Burrell JAM 32.001 3rd T Event 5 Day 2 – 600Yards Name Country Score Pos Class Lennox Braithwaite GUY 49.005 1st X Marlon King BAR 49.003 2nd X Leo Romalho GUY 48.005 3rd X Lancelot Trotman BAR 48.002 1st O Ubal Awai TNT 48.001 2nd O Karen Anderson JAM 46.003 3rd O Dave Reece BAR 45.002 1st T Brandon Burrell JAM 44.001 2nd T Shawn Louis BAR 40.002 3rd T Event 6 Day 2 – 1,000 Yards Name Country Score Pos Class Ransford Goodluck GUY 46.003 1st X David Rickman JAM 46.002 2nd X Marlon King BAR 45.003 3rd X Karen Anderson JAM 48.002 1st O Alfred Stuart. BAR 47.004 2nd O Jennifer Jordan-Cousin BAR 44.003 3rd O Phillip Scott JAM 40 1st T Robyn Cossey BAR 36 2nd T Nicola GUY JAM 36 3rd T Event 7 Day 3 – 300 Yards Name Country Score Pos Class Tom Maynard CAN 49.007 1st X Roberto Tiwari GUY 49.006 2nd X Lennox Braithwaite GUY 49.005 3rd X Peter Persaud GUY 48.003 1st O Alfred Stuart. BAR 48.003 2nd O Dennis Lee JAM 47.004 3rd O Nicola GUY JAM 41.002 1st T Robyn Cossey BAR 39.001 2nd T Dave Reece BAR 38 3rd T Event 8 Day 3 – 600 Yards Name Country Score Pos Class Jason Wood BAR 35.003 1st X Anderson Perry ANT 34.004 2nd X Ransford Goodluck GUY 34.002 3rd X Lancelot Trotman BAR 35.001 1st O Claude Russel JAM 33.002 2nd O Dane Blair GUY 33.002 3rd O Tonia Edwards BAR 30.001 1st T Mitchinson Beckles BAR 28.001 2nd T Phillip Scott JAM 27.001 3rd T Event 9 Day 3 – 900 Yards Name Country Score Pos Class Anderson Perry ANT 49.002 1st X Ransford Goodluck GUY 48.003 2nd X Jason Wood BAR 48.001 3rd X Ryan Sampson GUY 48.003 1st O Terrence Stuart GUY 47.004 2nd O Claude Russel JAM 47.002 3rd O Dave Reece BAR 48.002 1st T Brandon Burrell JAM 46.002 2nd T Tonia Edwards BAR 46.001 3rd T Day 1 Aggregate Name Country Score Pos Class Ransford Goodluck GUY 131.011 1st X Lennox Braithwaite GUY 130.01 2nd X Sherwin Filicien GUY 130.008 3rd X Peter Persaud GUY 127.006 1st O Sigmond Douglas GUY 126.006 2nd O John Fraser GUY 125.01 3rd O Brandon Burrell JAM 124.009 1st T Nicola GUY JAM 117.004 2nd T Phillip Scott JAM 96.001 3rd T Day 2 Aggregate Name Country Score Pos Class Ransford Goodluck GUY 128.008 1st X Marlon King BAR 128.008 2nd X David Rickman JAM 128.006 3rd X Karen Anderson JAM 127.008 1st O Jennifer Jordan-Cousin BAR 121.007 2nd O Alfred Stuart. BAR 120.004 3rd O Phillip Scott JAM 111.003 1st T Nicola GUY JAM 108.002 2nd T Brandon Burrell JAM 105.003 3rd T Day 3 Aggregate Name Country Score Pos Class Jason Wood BAR 132.008 1st X Ransford Goodluck GUY 131.008 2nd X Lennox Braithwaite GUY 128.01 3rd X Peter Persaud GUY 125.008 1st O Karen Anderson JAM 124.007 2nd O Wade McClean BAR 124.003 3rd O Dave Reece BAR 111.002 1st T Tonia Edwards BAR 107.003 2nd T Nicola GUY JAM 105.005 3rd T Overall Aggregate Ransford Goodluck GUY 390.027 1st X Lennox Braithwaite GUY 379.026 2nd X Geoff Woodman CAN 373.026 3rd X Karen Anderson JAM 370.019 1st O Peter Persaud GUY 364.017 2nd O Wade McClean BAR 362.016 3rd O Nicola GUY JAM 330.011 1st T Brandon Burrell JAM 329.014 2nd T Phillip Scott JAM 296.006 3rd T