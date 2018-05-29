Latest update May 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

WIFBSC 2018 Championships – Barbados… Guyana dominate X-Class prize list at presentation; T&T to host in 2019

May 29, 2018

WIFBSC 2018 Short Range Champions, Barbados.

WIFBSC 2018 Milex, Crown Mining, Long Range Champions, Guyana pictured with WIFBSC President Major John Nelson, standing 2nd in back row.

Apart from being presented with the Milex/Crown Mining Cup for successfully retaining the Long Range Championship, Guyana took away most of the individual prizes in the X-Class when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council held its presentation ceremony and dinner on Saturday night at the Paragon Ranges, Christ Church, Barbados.
Placing first and second in the Overall Aggregate in this class were Ransford Goodluck and Lennox Braithwaite with Canadian, Geoff Woodman, third. The O-Class category also saw some of the Guyanese shooters enjoying a fair share of the medals; Peter Persaud ended second to Jamaica’s Karen Anderson with Barbadian Wade McLean, third.
The T-Class was totally dominated by the Jamaicans who took the top three positions in the Overall Aggregate; Ms. Nicola Guy took the top spot with Phillip Scott and Brandon Burrell following in that order.
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago has been selected as the host of the 2019 edition of the WIFBSC Championships.
Following is the full Prize List:

WIFBSC 2018
Prizes
Event 1 Day 1 – 300Yards
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Ransford Goodluck GUY 35.005   1st X
Roberto Tiwari GUY 35.004   2nd X
Geoff Woodman CAN 35.004   3rd X
Claude Russel JAM 34.003   1st O
Jeffrey Holder TNT 34.003   2nd O
Wade McClean BAR 33.004   3rd O
Brandon Burrell JAM 33.002   1st T
Nicola GUY JAM 32.001   2nd T
Phillip Scott JAM 28   3rd T
Event 2 Day 1 – 500Yards
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Lennox Braithwaite GUY 50.005   1st X
Sherwin Filicien GUY 50.005   2nd X
Ransford Goodluck GUY 49.005   3rd X
Jennifer Jordan-Cousin BAR 50.005   1st O
Dexter McKay TNT 49.005   2nd O
Claude Russel JAM 49.004   3rd O
Brandon Burrell JAM 48.005   1st T
Nicola GUY JAM 46.002   2nd T
Robyn Cossey BAR 42.002   3rd T
Event 3 Day 1 – 900Yards
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Leo Romalho GUY 47.002   1st X
Maj. John Nelson JAM 47.002   2nd X
Ransford Goodluck GUY 47.001   3rd X
Peter Persaud GUY 48.001   1st O
Canute Coley JAM 48.001   2nd O
Ashford Jones BAR 47.004   3rd O
Brandon Burrell JAM 43.002   1st T
Nicola GUY JAM 39.001   2nd T
Phillip Scott JAM 34   3rd T
Event 4 Day 2 – 500Yards
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Geoff Woodman CAN 35.003   1st X
Tom Maynard CAN 35.003   2nd X
Ransford Goodluck GUY 35.002   3rd X
Sigmond Douglas GUY 33.003   1st O
Peter Persaud GUY 33.003   2nd O
Karen Anderson JAM 33.003   3rd O
Phillip Scott JAM 32.002   1st T
Dave Reece BAR 32.001   2nd T
Brandon Burrell JAM 32.001   3rd T
Event 5 Day 2 – 600Yards
Name Country Score Pos Class
Lennox Braithwaite GUY 49.005   1st X
Marlon King BAR 49.003   2nd X
Leo Romalho GUY 48.005   3rd X
Lancelot Trotman BAR 48.002   1st O
Ubal Awai TNT 48.001   2nd O
Karen Anderson JAM 46.003   3rd O
Dave Reece BAR 45.002   1st T
Brandon Burrell JAM 44.001   2nd T
Shawn Louis BAR 40.002   3rd T
Event 6 Day 2 –   1,000 Yards
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Ransford Goodluck GUY 46.003   1st X
David Rickman JAM 46.002   2nd X
Marlon King BAR 45.003   3rd X
Karen Anderson JAM 48.002   1st O
Alfred Stuart. BAR 47.004   2nd O
Jennifer Jordan-Cousin BAR 44.003   3rd O
Phillip Scott JAM 40   1st T
Robyn Cossey BAR 36   2nd T
Nicola GUY JAM 36   3rd T
Event 7 Day 3 –  300  Yards
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Tom Maynard CAN 49.007   1st X
Roberto Tiwari GUY 49.006   2nd X
Lennox Braithwaite GUY 49.005   3rd X
Peter Persaud GUY 48.003   1st O
Alfred Stuart. BAR 48.003   2nd O
Dennis Lee JAM 47.004   3rd O
Nicola GUY JAM 41.002   1st T
Robyn Cossey BAR 39.001   2nd T
Dave Reece BAR 38   3rd T
Event 8 Day 3 –   600 Yards
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Jason Wood BAR 35.003   1st X
Anderson Perry ANT 34.004   2nd X
Ransford Goodluck GUY 34.002   3rd X
Lancelot Trotman BAR 35.001   1st O
Claude Russel JAM 33.002   2nd O
Dane Blair GUY 33.002   3rd O
Tonia Edwards BAR 30.001   1st T
Mitchinson Beckles BAR 28.001   2nd T
Phillip Scott JAM 27.001   3rd T
Event 9 Day 3 –  900  Yards
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Anderson Perry ANT 49.002   1st X
Ransford Goodluck GUY 48.003   2nd X
Jason Wood BAR 48.001   3rd X
Ryan Sampson GUY 48.003   1st O
Terrence Stuart GUY 47.004   2nd O
Claude Russel JAM 47.002   3rd O
Dave Reece BAR 48.002   1st T
Brandon Burrell JAM 46.002   2nd T
Tonia Edwards BAR 46.001   3rd T
Day 1 Aggregate
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Ransford Goodluck GUY 131.011   1st X
Lennox Braithwaite GUY 130.01   2nd X
Sherwin Filicien GUY 130.008   3rd X
Peter Persaud GUY 127.006   1st O
Sigmond Douglas GUY 126.006   2nd O
John Fraser GUY 125.01   3rd O
Brandon Burrell JAM 124.009   1st T
Nicola GUY JAM 117.004   2nd T
Phillip Scott JAM 96.001   3rd T
Day 2 Aggregate
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Ransford Goodluck GUY 128.008   1st X
Marlon King BAR 128.008   2nd X
David Rickman JAM 128.006   3rd X
Karen Anderson JAM 127.008   1st O
Jennifer Jordan-Cousin BAR 121.007   2nd O
Alfred Stuart. BAR 120.004   3rd O
Phillip Scott JAM 111.003   1st T
Nicola GUY JAM 108.002   2nd T
Brandon Burrell JAM 105.003   3rd T
Day 3 Aggregate
Name Country Score   Pos Class
Jason Wood BAR 132.008   1st X
Ransford Goodluck GUY 131.008   2nd X
Lennox Braithwaite GUY 128.01   3rd X
Peter Persaud GUY 125.008   1st O
Karen Anderson JAM 124.007   2nd O
Wade McClean BAR 124.003   3rd O
Dave Reece BAR 111.002   1st T
Tonia Edwards BAR 107.003   2nd T
Nicola GUY JAM 105.005   3rd T
Overall  Aggregate
Ransford Goodluck   GUY 390.027 1st X
Lennox Braithwaite   GUY 379.026 2nd X
Geoff Woodman   CAN 373.026 3rd X
Karen Anderson   JAM 370.019 1st O
Peter Persaud   GUY 364.017 2nd O
Wade McClean   BAR 362.016 3rd O
Nicola GUY   JAM 330.011 1st T
Brandon Burrell   JAM 329.014 2nd T
Phillip Scott   JAM 296.006 3rd T

 

