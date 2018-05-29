WIFBSC 2018 Championships – Barbados… Guyana dominate X-Class prize list at presentation; T&T to host in 2019

Latest update May 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
Apart from being presented with the Milex/Crown Mining Cup for successfully retaining the Long Range Championship, Guyana took away most of the individual prizes in the X-Class when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council held its presentation ceremony and dinner on Saturday night at the Paragon Ranges, Christ Church, Barbados.
Placing first and second in the Overall Aggregate in this class were Ransford Goodluck and Lennox Braithwaite with Canadian, Geoff Woodman, third. The O-Class category also saw some of the Guyanese shooters enjoying a fair share of the medals; Peter Persaud ended second to Jamaica’s Karen Anderson with Barbadian Wade McLean, third.
The T-Class was totally dominated by the Jamaicans who took the top three positions in the Overall Aggregate; Ms. Nicola Guy took the top spot with Phillip Scott and Brandon Burrell following in that order.
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago has been selected as the host of the 2019 edition of the WIFBSC Championships.
Following is the full Prize List:
|WIFBSC 2018
|Prizes
|Event 1 Day 1 – 300Yards
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|35.005
|1st
|X
|Roberto Tiwari
|GUY
|35.004
|2nd
|X
|Geoff Woodman
|CAN
|35.004
|3rd
|X
|Claude Russel
|JAM
|34.003
|1st
|O
|Jeffrey Holder
|TNT
|34.003
|2nd
|O
|Wade McClean
|BAR
|33.004
|3rd
|O
|Brandon Burrell
|JAM
|33.002
|1st
|T
|Nicola GUY
|JAM
|32.001
|2nd
|T
|Phillip Scott
|JAM
|28
|3rd
|T
|Event 2 Day 1 – 500Yards
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Lennox Braithwaite
|GUY
|50.005
|1st
|X
|Sherwin Filicien
|GUY
|50.005
|2nd
|X
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|49.005
|3rd
|X
|Jennifer Jordan-Cousin
|BAR
|50.005
|1st
|O
|Dexter McKay
|TNT
|49.005
|2nd
|O
|Claude Russel
|JAM
|49.004
|3rd
|O
|Brandon Burrell
|JAM
|48.005
|1st
|T
|Nicola GUY
|JAM
|46.002
|2nd
|T
|Robyn Cossey
|BAR
|42.002
|3rd
|T
|Event 3 Day 1 – 900Yards
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Leo Romalho
|GUY
|47.002
|1st
|X
|Maj. John Nelson
|JAM
|47.002
|2nd
|X
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|47.001
|3rd
|X
|Peter Persaud
|GUY
|48.001
|1st
|O
|Canute Coley
|JAM
|48.001
|2nd
|O
|Ashford Jones
|BAR
|47.004
|3rd
|O
|Brandon Burrell
|JAM
|43.002
|1st
|T
|Nicola GUY
|JAM
|39.001
|2nd
|T
|Phillip Scott
|JAM
|34
|3rd
|T
|Event 4 Day 2 – 500Yards
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Geoff Woodman
|CAN
|35.003
|1st
|X
|Tom Maynard
|CAN
|35.003
|2nd
|X
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|35.002
|3rd
|X
|Sigmond Douglas
|GUY
|33.003
|1st
|O
|Peter Persaud
|GUY
|33.003
|2nd
|O
|Karen Anderson
|JAM
|33.003
|3rd
|O
|Phillip Scott
|JAM
|32.002
|1st
|T
|Dave Reece
|BAR
|32.001
|2nd
|T
|Brandon Burrell
|JAM
|32.001
|3rd
|T
|Event 5 Day 2 – 600Yards
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Lennox Braithwaite
|GUY
|49.005
|1st
|X
|Marlon King
|BAR
|49.003
|2nd
|X
|Leo Romalho
|GUY
|48.005
|3rd
|X
|Lancelot Trotman
|BAR
|48.002
|1st
|O
|Ubal Awai
|TNT
|48.001
|2nd
|O
|Karen Anderson
|JAM
|46.003
|3rd
|O
|Dave Reece
|BAR
|45.002
|1st
|T
|Brandon Burrell
|JAM
|44.001
|2nd
|T
|Shawn Louis
|BAR
|40.002
|3rd
|T
|Event 6 Day 2 – 1,000 Yards
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|46.003
|1st
|X
|David Rickman
|JAM
|46.002
|2nd
|X
|Marlon King
|BAR
|45.003
|3rd
|X
|Karen Anderson
|JAM
|48.002
|1st
|O
|Alfred Stuart.
|BAR
|47.004
|2nd
|O
|Jennifer Jordan-Cousin
|BAR
|44.003
|3rd
|O
|Phillip Scott
|JAM
|40
|1st
|T
|Robyn Cossey
|BAR
|36
|2nd
|T
|Nicola GUY
|JAM
|36
|3rd
|T
|Event 7 Day 3 – 300 Yards
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Tom Maynard
|CAN
|49.007
|1st
|X
|Roberto Tiwari
|GUY
|49.006
|2nd
|X
|Lennox Braithwaite
|GUY
|49.005
|3rd
|X
|Peter Persaud
|GUY
|48.003
|1st
|O
|Alfred Stuart.
|BAR
|48.003
|2nd
|O
|Dennis Lee
|JAM
|47.004
|3rd
|O
|Nicola GUY
|JAM
|41.002
|1st
|T
|Robyn Cossey
|BAR
|39.001
|2nd
|T
|Dave Reece
|BAR
|38
|3rd
|T
|Event 8 Day 3 – 600 Yards
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Jason Wood
|BAR
|35.003
|1st
|X
|Anderson Perry
|ANT
|34.004
|2nd
|X
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|34.002
|3rd
|X
|Lancelot Trotman
|BAR
|35.001
|1st
|O
|Claude Russel
|JAM
|33.002
|2nd
|O
|Dane Blair
|GUY
|33.002
|3rd
|O
|Tonia Edwards
|BAR
|30.001
|1st
|T
|Mitchinson Beckles
|BAR
|28.001
|2nd
|T
|Phillip Scott
|JAM
|27.001
|3rd
|T
|Event 9 Day 3 – 900 Yards
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Anderson Perry
|ANT
|49.002
|1st
|X
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|48.003
|2nd
|X
|Jason Wood
|BAR
|48.001
|3rd
|X
|Ryan Sampson
|GUY
|48.003
|1st
|O
|Terrence Stuart
|GUY
|47.004
|2nd
|O
|Claude Russel
|JAM
|47.002
|3rd
|O
|Dave Reece
|BAR
|48.002
|1st
|T
|Brandon Burrell
|JAM
|46.002
|2nd
|T
|Tonia Edwards
|BAR
|46.001
|3rd
|T
|Day 1 Aggregate
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|131.011
|1st
|X
|Lennox Braithwaite
|GUY
|130.01
|2nd
|X
|Sherwin Filicien
|GUY
|130.008
|3rd
|X
|Peter Persaud
|GUY
|127.006
|1st
|O
|Sigmond Douglas
|GUY
|126.006
|2nd
|O
|John Fraser
|GUY
|125.01
|3rd
|O
|Brandon Burrell
|JAM
|124.009
|1st
|T
|Nicola GUY
|JAM
|117.004
|2nd
|T
|Phillip Scott
|JAM
|96.001
|3rd
|T
|Day 2 Aggregate
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|128.008
|1st
|X
|Marlon King
|BAR
|128.008
|2nd
|X
|David Rickman
|JAM
|128.006
|3rd
|X
|Karen Anderson
|JAM
|127.008
|1st
|O
|Jennifer Jordan-Cousin
|BAR
|121.007
|2nd
|O
|Alfred Stuart.
|BAR
|120.004
|3rd
|O
|Phillip Scott
|JAM
|111.003
|1st
|T
|Nicola GUY
|JAM
|108.002
|2nd
|T
|Brandon Burrell
|JAM
|105.003
|3rd
|T
|Day 3 Aggregate
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Pos
|Class
|Jason Wood
|BAR
|132.008
|1st
|X
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|131.008
|2nd
|X
|Lennox Braithwaite
|GUY
|128.01
|3rd
|X
|Peter Persaud
|GUY
|125.008
|1st
|O
|Karen Anderson
|JAM
|124.007
|2nd
|O
|Wade McClean
|BAR
|124.003
|3rd
|O
|Dave Reece
|BAR
|111.002
|1st
|T
|Tonia Edwards
|BAR
|107.003
|2nd
|T
|Nicola GUY
|JAM
|105.005
|3rd
|T
|Overall Aggregate
|Ransford Goodluck
|GUY
|390.027
|1st
|X
|Lennox Braithwaite
|GUY
|379.026
|2nd
|X
|Geoff Woodman
|CAN
|373.026
|3rd
|X
|Karen Anderson
|JAM
|370.019
|1st
|O
|Peter Persaud
|GUY
|364.017
|2nd
|O
|Wade McClean
|BAR
|362.016
|3rd
|O
|Nicola GUY
|JAM
|330.011
|1st
|T
|Brandon Burrell
|JAM
|329.014
|2nd
|T
|Phillip Scott
|JAM
|296.006
|3rd
|T
